The Smartest Way To Upgrade Your Home Office Without Upgrading Everything

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The number of people who work from home has leveled off since the pandemic, but in 2026, it's still high — 22% of the American workforce, or 34.3 million workers, according to data compiled by Remotive. For some, it's a welcome change. You get to sleep in or hit the gym rather than commute, you don't have to make awkward small talk with coworkers (no, Janet, I do not have a "case of the Mondays," I simply have other things to do than talk to you), and then there's the most underrated aspect of a home office: getting to use your own bathroom. But after you've adjusted to these newfound perks, you start to notice the downsides. Most notably, your employer isn't going to furnish your home office space, so you're left to fend for yourself when putting one together.

A full home office makeover is prohibitively expensive for most workers, so it's often a smarter idea to focus on a few productivity-boosting gadgets and upgrades that make a noticeable difference to your workflow. There's really no right or wrong here. Your needs are likely somewhat unique, so choose whichever upgrades make the most sense to you based on what slows you down the most. What I can offer are some of the most helpful upgrades I've made over my many years of working from home as a writer. From adding a monitor to expand your digital workspace to getting things organized in the physical world, I've rounded up five of the most impactful work-from-home upgrades that took me from unfocused and unproductive to... well, much better in both regards. So, here are some of the best ideas to consider if you're looking to improve your home office but don't want to upgrade everything in it.