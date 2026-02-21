The Cheap, High-Quality Monitor We'd Actually Recommend

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the span of two decades working in IT, I've unboxed more monitors than I'd care to count. The range of these covers everything from enterprise-grade panels in corporate offices to bargain-basement displays ordered in bulk to save a few dollars.

In my experience, the latter was generally a bad decision, but persuading people of this wasn't easy. For many, the monitor represented an area where some money could be saved — after all, a monitor is just a monitor, right? This is even more relevant, as cheap monitors can often look good on paper, with specifications that seem to tick all the right boxes.

However, sitting in front of some of these screens for an eight-hour shift can soon highlight a bad buying decision. Poor brightness, wobbly stands with screens that shake when you type, and atrocious viewing angles can all blight budget monitors.

Yet, despite my best efforts, people still insisted that they could save a few bucks on a monitor. I quickly found a happy middle ground, where affordable didn't mean bad, and customers weren't applying eyedrops every five minutes.

So, when a friend recently said, "I'm looking for a good monitor, but I don't want to spend a lot," I wasn't surprised. I'm pleased to say that he was delighted with the LG 24U411A-B 24-inch monitor that arrived. And having tested it myself, it's turned out to be an affordable monitor I'd actually recommend.