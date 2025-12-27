Is There A Difference Between An HDMI Splitter And HDMI Switch?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The ubiquitous HDMI standard has been connecting our media devices for nearly a quarter of a century. Since its introduction in 2002, it has become the default way to link our TVs, game consoles, laptops, projectors, sound bars, and just about any other digital device capable of playing media. However, this can lead to a cabling system that looks like a bowl of spaghetti, or a continual game of swap the cables, or both. This is especially the case where there are too few available HDMI ports to go around.

One solution is to resort to an HDMI switch or splitter. On the face of it, they both seem to fulfil the same function — they allow multiple HDMI connections to be managed through a single device. But the differences between the devices are immediately apparent once we look at how they work. Put simply, an HDMI switch can be thought of as a method of connecting more HDMI devices to your TV, whereas, an HDMI splitter is a way of connecting more TV screens to your HDMI device.

To add a little more confusion, the two devices also look very similar, with HDMI input and output ports that make them easy to mistake for one another. Understanding the differences between the devices and their limitations is something to be aware of before rushing out and buying a device that does the opposite of what you expect.