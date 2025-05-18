What Is An HDMI Splitter And Can You Lose Signal Quality If You Use One?

Typically, you would use an HDMI cable to connect a streaming device, laptop, or gaming console to a single display. But what if you want to show that same content on multiple TVs or monitors? That's where an HDMI splitter can help. It is a tiny device that takes input from a single source and delivers it to multiple displays simultaneously. It has a single HDMI input port and multiple HDMI output ports.

As you can imagine, HDMI splitters can be incredibly useful in certain situations. For instance, in a classroom where multiple TVs are needed, an HDMI splitter can display the same content across all screens from a single source. Similarly, if you're setting up a multiplayer gaming station, an HDMI splitter can help provide each player a separate screen while receiving input from a single console. However, an HDMI splitter is not ideal for setting up dual monitors. That's because it only duplicates content, meaning you'll see the same thing on both the displays, rather than extending your desktop across two screens.

Make sure you don't confuse an HDMI splitter with an HDMI switch. While a splitter sends a single input to multiple displays, an HDMI switch does the exact opposite. It lets you connect multiple input devices to a single display. This is especially useful when your TV or monitor only has a single HDMI port. Instead of constantly unplugging and reconnecting devices, you can connect them all via an HDMI switch and change inputs as needed.

