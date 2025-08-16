5 Productivity-Boosting Gadgets To Add To Your Work From Home Setup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, several people across the world have transitioned to working from home. While it has its advantages, working from home can be challenging for various reasons. Staying focused at your desk while at home may be difficult due to the distractions around you. Hence, it's important to use a few tips and tricks to improve productivity when working from the comfort of your home. Some of these tips include having a dedicated home office so that you stay away from your bed, or using the right desk and a comfortable chair for the ergonomic support your body needs. Apart from that, though, there are a few gadgets you might consider to fuel your productivity further. They can make certain tasks easier or make you more accountable when working by yourself.

We've compiled some gadgets that could help boost your productivity when working from home. These are niche gadgets that aren't your usual recommendations, like a standing desk or an ultra-wide monitor. Instead, we've focused on smaller additions to your setup that can make a big difference in the long run. Moreover, most of these gadgets are quite affordable and don't require you to replace a large part of your existing setup. They're simple add-ons that make your life easier. So, if you want to explore ways to improve your workflow while spending hours working from home, here are some of the accessories and gadgets you might find worth considering.