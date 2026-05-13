These Luxury Swiss Watches Cost More Than Most Cars For A Reason

Look at any car, and you can at least begin to see why they cost as much as they do. There's the cost of all the raw materials for a start, everything from the metal panels to the rubber keeping it stuck to the road needs to be considered. Then there is the complexity of manufacturing the powerplant, electronics, suspension, and all the other components that make a car a car. Cars just look expensive. Not that we're saying that Swiss watches don't, but if you sit one next to a high-end BMW and ask someone to point at the most expensive of the two, they're probably going to point at the BMW.

However, if that watch is from the Hautlence range, then there's a very good chance the watch wins. For instance, the Hautlence Sphere watch comes with a hefty price tag of over $90,000. Hautlence has been designing and creating "unconventional" watches since the company was founded in 2004. Since then, the company has produced innovative, limited-run watches that play with the way people tell time.

Among the unusual designs incorporated into the watches are hands replaced with rotating chains — and, if you've got a spare $165,000 to spend, you could opt for a watch modeled after the Star Trek communicator. Ultimately, the price comes from the fact that these are hand-crafted pieces of precision engineering that are driven by complex mechanical movements, use premium materials, and have extremely limited production runs, with a maximum of 28 watches produced from any design.