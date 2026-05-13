How Long Do Owners Say LG Washers And Dryers Usually Last?

As one of the best of the major washing machine brands out there, owners should expect strong performance from their LG laundry machines. After all, in addition to coming from a notable name in the space, these washers and dryers tend to cost one or multiple thousands of dollars brand new. According to LG, it's expected that these machines are built to last somewhere between 10 and 15 years before replacement is needed. In reality, what have LG customers reported as far as how long their washers and dryers have stuck around under real-world use?

Looking around online, there are numerous user testimonials of LG laundry machine performance over time. For the most part, it seems that LG washers and dryers have survived close to the advertised lifespan. Many customers have gotten good use from them in the five to 10 year range, but that's just a portion of online anecdotes. There are numerous other LG customers who shared they got between 10 and 15 years, or in some pretty remarkable cases, over 15 years, from their LG washer and/or dryer with no issues.

At the end of the day, there's a lot of nuance to the matter of LG laundry machine longevity. A lot of factors can influence how long a washer or dryer lasts, with certain good habits keeping them around longer than the 10- to 15-year expectancy.