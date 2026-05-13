How Long Do Owners Say LG Washers And Dryers Usually Last?
As one of the best of the major washing machine brands out there, owners should expect strong performance from their LG laundry machines. After all, in addition to coming from a notable name in the space, these washers and dryers tend to cost one or multiple thousands of dollars brand new. According to LG, it's expected that these machines are built to last somewhere between 10 and 15 years before replacement is needed. In reality, what have LG customers reported as far as how long their washers and dryers have stuck around under real-world use?
Looking around online, there are numerous user testimonials of LG laundry machine performance over time. For the most part, it seems that LG washers and dryers have survived close to the advertised lifespan. Many customers have gotten good use from them in the five to 10 year range, but that's just a portion of online anecdotes. There are numerous other LG customers who shared they got between 10 and 15 years, or in some pretty remarkable cases, over 15 years, from their LG washer and/or dryer with no issues.
At the end of the day, there's a lot of nuance to the matter of LG laundry machine longevity. A lot of factors can influence how long a washer or dryer lasts, with certain good habits keeping them around longer than the 10- to 15-year expectancy.
How to keep your LG laundry machines going
You can't expect washers and dryers from LG or any brand to last forever. With time and use, parts will wear out and they might fail. With that said, there's no need to make them reach the finish line any sooner than necessary. For washers, you want to be mindful of a few elements. Don't go overboard with detergent, as the excess soap forces the machine to work harder, use more energy, and wear down various parts.
You also want to swap clothes as soon as the washer is done to prevent mold growth, and don't put more inside the machine than it can handle. This means added strain on the machine as it struggles to move too much around, in addition to a reduction its ability to effectively clean.
As for the dryer, it requires its own methods of support to keep it running for the long haul. Similarly to a washer, a dryer shouldn't be overloaded, as it can also suffer strain if filled with too much heavy, wet clothing, so keep load sizes in line with manufacturer specifications. Another major element is to keep your dryer clean, since these appliances are notorious for lint build-up.
Not only is this a fire hazard in the lint trap, lint screen, and air ducts, but excess lint means the machine will have a harder time moving air. This means more component pressure as it fights through the congestion to dry clothing. The makers of LG's appliances build them to last for some time, but they can't do so alone. It's crucial to take good care of them, otherwise reaching that average lifespan won't be so likely.