Who Makes LG Appliances?

If the average U.S. consumer were asked about the most popular and reliable home appliance brands, the names that would usually come to mind would include the likes of LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE. This segment, which primarily includes categories like washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwave ovens, is currently dominated by GE and LG, with these companies roughly holding 21% and 18% of the market, respectively.

LG (which was known as Lucky Goldstar in the past) has traditionally manufactured its products at its own facilities. This explains why the company has over 60 major production facilities spread across 40 countries. In the recent past, however, increased competition from China forced LG to enter into partnerships with Chinese companies like Skyworth and AUCMA to manufacture some of its entry-level washing machines and refrigerators. That being said, the majority of LG appliances continues to be manufactured in-house at its own production facilities worldwide, as evident from the sheer number of production facilities LG owns and operates as subsidiaries.

As for home appliances sold in the U.S., many of LG's washers and dryers are manufactured at the company's 1-million-square-foot facility located in Clarksville, Tennessee. This plant has been operational since 2018 and has an annual production capacity of 1.2 million washers and 600,000 dryers. In early 2025, LG revealed that this plant would be further expanded to add a refrigerator manufacturing facility. Currently, refrigerators and cooking appliances made by LG for the U.S. market are imported from its Monterrey plant in Mexico. LG USA also imports some of its appliances directly from Korea.