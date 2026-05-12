Why Audiologists Want You To Follow The 60-60 Headphone Rule

Unfortunately, the likelihood of your hearing worsening overtime are higher than they've ever been, thanks in no small part to the fact that many of us walk around with headphones clamped to our heads or earbuds firmly planted into our aural canals. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) is so concerned about hearing loss that they've issued some very dire warnings that we should all pay attention to.

According to the WHO, 2.5 billion people will experience some degree of hearing loss by 2050, with at least 700 million requiring hearing assistance and/or rehabilitation. Right now, over 95 million kids between the ages of 5 and 19 already have some level of auditory impairment, and more than one billion (with a B!) more are vulnerable. The American Osteopathic Association reports that 1 in 5 teens will experience hearing problems, which is a 30% increase from just 20 years ago.

Both Dr. Kelly Conroy, a Mayo Clinic audiologist, and James E. Foy, DO, an osteopathic pediatrician from Vallejo, California, suggest one way to help prevent hearing loss is to follow what's known as the 60/60 rule. Thankfully, it's an easy rule to follow — the first 60 represents listening to a portable music device at just 60% of its maximum volume, while the second 60 refers to only listening for 60 minutes at any given time.