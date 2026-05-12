Why Audiologists Want You To Follow The 60-60 Headphone Rule
Unfortunately, the likelihood of your hearing worsening overtime are higher than they've ever been, thanks in no small part to the fact that many of us walk around with headphones clamped to our heads or earbuds firmly planted into our aural canals. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) is so concerned about hearing loss that they've issued some very dire warnings that we should all pay attention to.
According to the WHO, 2.5 billion people will experience some degree of hearing loss by 2050, with at least 700 million requiring hearing assistance and/or rehabilitation. Right now, over 95 million kids between the ages of 5 and 19 already have some level of auditory impairment, and more than one billion (with a B!) more are vulnerable. The American Osteopathic Association reports that 1 in 5 teens will experience hearing problems, which is a 30% increase from just 20 years ago.
Both Dr. Kelly Conroy, a Mayo Clinic audiologist, and James E. Foy, DO, an osteopathic pediatrician from Vallejo, California, suggest one way to help prevent hearing loss is to follow what's known as the 60/60 rule. Thankfully, it's an easy rule to follow — the first 60 represents listening to a portable music device at just 60% of its maximum volume, while the second 60 refers to only listening for 60 minutes at any given time.
Hearing loss is no laughing matter
The 60/60 rule is based on scientific research conducted by audiologists and hearing experts that shows long-term exposure to loud noises can cause permanent damage. Many cells in the body can regrow or repair themselves, but not the cochlear hairs that line the inside of the ear. Those tiny hairs are important because they're needed to convert sound into electrical signals that your brain can make sense of.
As you may know, sound is measured in decibels (dB). Everything under 70 dB is considered safe, but anything above that can be problematic. To put this all into perspective, a normal whisper registers around 30 dB, and a normal inside voice conversation typically sits around 60 dB. A vacuum cleaner hits 70 dB, and smaller DIY power tools and lawnmowers routinely exceed 71 dB. More powerful tools, like jackhammers, can easily surpass 120 dB, a range where instantaneous damage can occur.
So, what's worse — headphones or earbuds? According to the experts, definitely earbuds. Yes, they're more convenient and easier to carry around than big ole cans, but buds sit directly inside the ear, putting them much closer to the eardrum. Cranking the volume up will only cause damage more quickly.
Something else buds do, that over-the-ear headphones don't, is push wax and funk farther into the ear canal, which by itself can cause temporary hearing loss. Worst-case scenario: An infection takes root, turning your life into a nightmare that nobody wants to deal with. The WHO also advises that we should get our hearing checked annually, something most of us probably neglect.