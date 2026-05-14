5 Of The Cheapest Amazon Alexa Devices You Can Buy In 2026
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Folks looking to upgrade their day-to-day lives with smart technology have no particular shortage of options, with most of the major tech companies offering devices to manage almost any scenario you can fathom. But in the smart assistant game, it really comes down to a few major players in Apple's Siri, Google's Gemini (and its former iteration, Google Assistant), and, of course, Amazon's very own Alexa.
Those AI assistants no doubt play a big role in the lives of most folks in the modern world. However, Alexa may own a slight advantage over the competition when it comes to hardware due solely to its ties to Amazon, which happens to be the largest e-commerce outlet in existence by a pretty wide margin. To that end, most of the major manufacturers of tech now make devices that are compatible with Alexa.
Amazon, naturally, also makes an entire line of smart devices that are Alexa enabled and ready to make your life a little easier whether you're at home or out and about for the day. For this particular list, we're focusing on that set of smart devices. Similarly, we are keeping to options which can be purchased directly through Amazon, as it sometimes must make sense to buy directly from the source. In any case, if you are looking for Alexa ready devices for your home and beyond, here's a look at a few of the cheapest you can currently buy through Amazon.
Smart Display: Echo Show 5 - $89.99
Many of Amazon's Alexa enabled devices are, of course, designed to provide some level of service to users by allowing them to control compatible devices through a single digital point of origin. Some of those devices are, however, are also geared towards providing users with entertainment options, and one of the more popular Alexa devices in that list is the SlashGear-approved Amazon Echo Show 5.
If you're interested in the entertainment enabled device to your Alexa array, you can add an Echo Show 5 for a typical retail price of $89.99. It should be noted that the sticker price may be even lower on occasions when Amazon is running a sale. For that price, you get an Alexa device that is equipped with a 5.5-inch screen that can indeed be used to stream news programs and your favorite shows from Amazon and any number of streamers. The device can also be used to stream music from your favorite artists, with Amazon claiming dramatic upgrades in the audio setup over previous generations.
On top of that, you can connect the device to doorbell cameras like those from Ring, which is, of course, owned by Amazon. The Echo Show 5 can also be used for video calls if you like, and even possesses some smart home hub capabilities that can help you control smart lights, smart thermostats and your home security system. It can also serve as a digital frame for your favorite photographs.
Smart Speaker: Echo Pop - $39.99
If you don't need an Alexa device equipped with all that video capability, and just want a little something that can help you kick out the jams in your kitchen, office or bedroom, Amazon's Echo Pop may be just the stripped back speaker you need. It is also one of the cheaper Alexa enabled devices that Amazon makes, with the online retailer selling it for just $39.99 these days.
Don't let the term "stripped back" put you off of this little speaker, as it is as well-designed and developed as any of Amazon's Alexa devices. Though it may be small in stature, it's also built to provide some solid punch on the audio front, with Amazon claiming it'll easily fill any average sized room with big sound. It'll do so directly through Alexa or through a mobile device connected via Bluetooth if you prefer to blast a playlist from your favorite streamer.
Its Alexa capabilities also extend to the control of certain smart devices like lights and plugs via voice commands. Like many other Alexa devices, the Echo Pop can also answer any number of questions, and is fitted with the now common light bar that lets you know when the AI assistant is engaged and when it's not. According to Amazon, the device is pretty eco-friendly too, with its fabric covering made of 100% post consumer recycled yarn, and its casing being manufactured from 80% recycled aluminum. For the record, it's also equipped to run the new Alexa+ program.
Smart Car Companion: Echo Auto - $54.99
Amazon does make a few devices that allow you to take Alexa with you. Its Echo Buds wireless earbuds would likely have been the accessory listed here if they hadn't been listed as "currently unavailable" through Amazon for some time now. Even as some might think Alexa shouldn't have a place in a moving car, the Echo Auto accessory is designed to put the AI assistant there for any vehicle owner who does.
No, the Echo Auto does not put Alexa at the wheel of our vehicle. Rather, this device is designed to provide more hands-free functionality to drivers on the road. The microphone equipped device — it's actually got 5-mics built in to ensure you are heard over in-cabin noise – is designed to mount anywhere in your vehicle, and is powered/connected to it via USB connection. Once it's up and running, you've basically got a mobile Alexa device that can perform many of the same functions as the one in your living room, and will do so by way of simple voice commands.
That list includes playing music, podcasts or radio broadcasts, sending text messages and making phone calls. You can also connect the device to your Alexa enabled home hub and use it to engage smart locks on your home, turn lights on and off inside, and even adjust the thermostat while away. Echo Auto may seem like overkill to some, but at $54.99, many may be willing to give it a go.
Smart Alarm Clock: Echo Spot - $79.99
In the context of smart home upgrades, alarm clocks are one place where technology has largely failed us, because, well, even as necessary as they are, they are still just infuriatingly loud and limited in personalization. We're not here to make any claims that Amazon has fixed the long-running alarm clock conundrum. Nonetheless, the Echo Spot Alarm Clock feels like a solid enough step in the right direction if you're looking for a new one.
The first version of the Spot was, of course, discontinued a couple of years back. The re-imagined Spot is basically a modified version of the Echo Dot, with Amazon flattening the face of that high-tech orb and replacing it with a flat surface that is half shiny digital display and half speaker. That display is customizable to each user's needs, but is also designed to prominently feature the time, the date and the temperature. Perhaps more importantly, the device allows users to tailor their wake-up routine to their specific desires, making it easier than ever to rise and shine on your own terms.
Yes, like most Alexa tech, the Echo Spot is also equipped to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts at your request, and provide a myriad of other voice-activated functions. It can also connect to your home hub and aid actions like dimming lights, and can even use motion detection to tweak the thermostat in your home. At $79.99, it's also a pretty affordable option for such a major alarm clock upgrade.
Smart Home Hub: Echo Hub 8 - $179.99
In the smart home tech market, the home hub is essentially one device to rule them all sort of option. By that standard, "cheap" is sort of a relative term, as the hub offers such a wide range of functionality. Still, there are plenty of budget-friendly smart home hub options on the market, with Amazon's Alexa enabled Echo Hub 8 — which can be purchased for well under $200 — ranking among them.
For the record, Echo Hub 8 typically sells for $179.99, and yes, the device is indeed compatible with Amazon's upgraded Alexa+ AI assistant. That means it can be used to run thousands of other compatible devices and seriously streamline your smart home setup. Fronting an 8-inch touch screen, the wall-mountable Echo Hub can be plugged into a standard outlet or hard-wired for a cleaner on-wall look. It's also easy to set up via the voice command, "Alexa, discover my devices."
As for what that hub will discover, you can count pretty much any Alexa smart device on that list, as well as a myriad of others, with the easy-to-use Echo Hub able to operate lighting and smart plugs in every room in the house. It can also adjust the thermostat, operate any connected speaker systems, show feeds from doorbell and other security cameras, and provide easy-access control over home security systems. You can even connect it to your smartphone through the Alexa App so you can check the status of all of those smart devices and setting while you're out.