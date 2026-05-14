5 Of The Cheapest Amazon Alexa Devices You Can Buy In 2026

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Folks looking to upgrade their day-to-day lives with smart technology have no particular shortage of options, with most of the major tech companies offering devices to manage almost any scenario you can fathom. But in the smart assistant game, it really comes down to a few major players in Apple's Siri, Google's Gemini (and its former iteration, Google Assistant), and, of course, Amazon's very own Alexa.

Those AI assistants no doubt play a big role in the lives of most folks in the modern world. However, Alexa may own a slight advantage over the competition when it comes to hardware due solely to its ties to Amazon, which happens to be the largest e-commerce outlet in existence by a pretty wide margin. To that end, most of the major manufacturers of tech now make devices that are compatible with Alexa.

Amazon, naturally, also makes an entire line of smart devices that are Alexa enabled and ready to make your life a little easier whether you're at home or out and about for the day. For this particular list, we're focusing on that set of smart devices. Similarly, we are keeping to options which can be purchased directly through Amazon, as it sometimes must make sense to buy directly from the source. In any case, if you are looking for Alexa ready devices for your home and beyond, here's a look at a few of the cheapest you can currently buy through Amazon.