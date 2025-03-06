MWC 2025 Innovation Award Winners Sponcon
The global tech fest that is Mobile World Congress (MWC) is about to wrap up its 2025 edition, giving us a glimpse of products and trends that will define the consumer tech domain through the year, and beyond. SlashGear's team of experts attended, reporting about the most exciting innovations and product concepts that are headed to the market. This year, the Barcelona-based event didn't disappoint.
Our top pick in the smartphone segment came from Honor, which introduced the Magic 7 Pro flagship to a wider market at the event. A stunning piece of hardware loaded with AI smarts, this phone eclipses the top dogs in ways more than one. We were also impressed by uCloudlink's cool eSIM Trio package that aims to redefine travel connectivity. Opera browser wowed us with a preview of its Operator tool, which takes over the boring parts of web browsing and turns natural language sentences into actionable commands. Think of it as an assistant that takes over clicks and key-presses, with a safe on-device approach.
We also came across the camera-equipped Ranger smart glasses, which offer an onboard open-ear audio kit with a neat walkie-talkie facility, a dual-speaker system with an equal number of dynamic drivers, a Bluetooth-based hands-free control system, and Google Maps integration in a sleek package. Read on to explore the best tech honored by SlashGear's team of consumer tech experts at the annual MWC showcase this year.
uCloudlink eSIM Trio
uCloudlink made waves at MWC 2025 with a handful of products, such as the world's first smartphone for pets and a 5G-ready mobile hotspot with connectivity convenience. It was, however, the eSIM Trio that truly struck a chord with the SlashGear team. In a nutshell, eSIM Trio puts an Over-The-Air (OTA) SIM, a Cloud SIM, and the benefits of an eSIM in a single package. This novel approach to cellular networking-on-the-go earned uCloudlink's eSIM Trio a deserved MWC innovation nod by SlashGear experts.
"It ensures seamless global coverage by dynamically connecting to multiple networks, eliminating the need for costly international roaming, and providing users with reliable, high-speed connectivity across devices," explains uCloudlink. Cloud SIM is one of the company's patented technologies, which ends the limitations of traditional SIM cards by allowing your mobile device to connect to the strongest available cellular network, regardless of the service provider or your location.
That means users, especially folks who travel overseas frequently, are no longer restricted to a sole carrier's coverage or burdened with costly roaming fees when traveling. The Cloud SIM system automatically selects the best local network and ensures that users are tethered to a reliable mobile data network. The OTA SIM, on the other hand, allows for seamless network switching or adding new connections remotely without dealing with the hassle of swapping physical cards. Each approach — OTA SIM, Cloud SIM, and eSIM — has its own set of benefits, but integrating them all into a single unit provides unprecedented flexibility and convenience.
Opera's Browser Operator
Opera is one of those underrated products that actually delivers more value than the mainstream options. The web browser's built-in VPN is an underrated convenience, and so is the fantastic sidebar, which aggregates communication platforms such as WhatsApp and Slack neatly into the browser experience.
The latest from the company is the Opera Air browser, which focuses as much on functional versatility as it does on introducing some zen into our web-tethered activities. It offers a "Take a Break" feature that prompts users to give themselves a small breather using guided breathing, medication, and exercises lasting up to 15 minutes. Then there is the Boosts feature, which plays binaural beats that are known to influence the brain activity and promote a state of relaxation as well as focus. Users can pick between Boosts targeted at creativity, energy, and deep relaxation, among other moods.
When boosts are activated, users will be able to tweak aspects such as the volume of each direction sound wave, the natural-influenced frequencies, background score, as well as the duration. The Focused Calm boost, for example, relies on Alpha beats moving at an 8Hz frequency, blended with nature sounds, to create a zone that is perfect for work as well as reading. Opera Air implements the whole system in a non-intrusive fashion, so that users can stay engaged in their work while the binaural beats do their job.
At MWC 2025, the company also showcased an industry-first autonomous web browsing experience called Operator. The new Browser Operator feature leverages AI to translate natural language queries into direct web actions, ending the need for manual clicking and navigation on a web page. This AI-driven browsing agent provides a transparent, step-by-step view of its actions, much like an AI reasoning model, and can handle complex, multi-stage requests while retaining conversational context. For example, on a shopping website, you can ask it to buy a pair of Nike Flyknit sports shoes, giving the command as a sentence in the chat box. Operator will go through the website, select the shoe model, pick up the right size, and add it to your cart. All you need to do is check out after filling in the payment details.
Honor Magic7 Pro
At MWC 2025, one of the best smartphone sightings came from a brand that is not present in the U.S., and yet, it arguably leapfrogs giants such as Apple and Samsung when it comes to innovation. Honor came to the tech fest with the Magic7 Pro flagship, announcing its European launch and demonstrating some stunning AI features that will take the user experience to new levels.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the Honor Magic7 Pro comes equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED screen that delivers an impressive peak brightness of 5,000 nits, eclipsing the latest flagships from Samsung and Apple. The biggest draw, however, is the phone's loaded imaging hardware. Leading the charge is a 50-megapixel HONOR Falcon Camera, sitting alongside another 50-megapixel snapper for ultrawide capture. Even the selfie and video calling duties are using a huge 50-megapixel front camera that also supports 3D face unlock for biometric authentication. The zoom camera, on the other hand, relies on a massive 200-megapixel telephoto lens.
Keeping the lights on is a large 5,850 mAh battery, which is one of the biggest you will find in a mainstream flagship smartphone out there. But that's not the end of it. The phone also supports an astoundingly fast 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging, over twice the pace at which phones like the iPhone 16 Pro Max top up their battery packs. From a stunning design to top-end hardware, the Magic7 Pro impressed us and earned a SlashGear innovation award in the process.
Honor also showcased the sleek Pad V9 tablet at the event, alongside the Honor Watch 5 Ultra smartwatch, which combines a premium titanium-leather build with an OLED screen and an impressive 15-day battery life. The hook-style open ear audio wearable from the Honor, the Earbuds Open, also turned heads with their excellent design, impressive sound quality, and useful features such as live AI-powered translation. Finally, we also got a glimpse of the stunning MagicBook Pro 14 laptop, packing an Intel Core Ultra 200 series process and a beautiful OLED display.
PicLive
The idea behind social media was to connect with new people and keep in touch with acquaintances. Somewhere down the road, it evolved into a content powerhouse, algorithmically delivering an endless barrage of media that kept users hooked into a digitally addictive pattern. Enter PicLive, a new social media platform that lets users across the world share their live moments.
Everything you see appears in chronological order by default. All the content shared by users is divided across a map view, which is not only a neat idea to see the world in real-time but can also deliver meaningful updates to emergency responders and rescue experts. The potential is endless, even for an average person. For example, using the feed from traffic cameras as well as fixed cameras, a tourist can check the live crowd status or locals can keep an eye on interesting events as they unfold.
The idea is not novel, but the spontaneity of it all is what makes it a promising contender for sharing updates and original posts. "Besides posts from users, footages from YouTube Lives, roadside cameras, etc. are available with a single tap," says the company. The overarching idea is to keep users updated with what's happening around them, right as it happens. To keep things fresh, only photos and videos taken within the past 12 hours are allowed on PicLive, while the viewing facility extends to 100 photos and videos at a time.
There's also an events feature, which creates a dedicated space where related posts can be organized for easy viewing. The upcoming PC version of PicLive will also open the doors for NFT trading, alongside the ability to archive live streams. The core reason why PicLive won a SlashGear innovation award is the freshness it brings to the social media landscape and the suite of practical features it offers.
BleeqUp AI smart glasses
Over the past couple of years, smart glasses with an onboard camera have exploded in popularity. The Meta Ray-Ban Stories, for example, have made social media sharing a lot more convenient and personal. Not many brands, however, have taken the idea to the domain of sports. That status quo finally changed at MWC, thanks to the Ranger smart glasses by BleeqUp.
The BleeqUp Ranger glasses have an action camera sitting right above the nose ridge that is tailor-made for capturing adventurous ride moments in full-HD resolution. Users can record an hour's worth of footage locally on the glasses, while the optional battery pack that can be mounted on helmets takes the recording range to four hours. There's an inbuilt Google Maps navigation system as well.
On the software side, the Ranger smart glasses rely on AI to automatically pick out the best moments from your drives and neatly catalogs them in the companion app. Moreover, users can see them arranged on a map with the time and route details intact. The automated editing tool makes quick work of combining and trimming the recorded footage into an Instagram-worthy clip.
Touted to be the world's first 4-in-1 AI cycling camera glasses, the Ranger adopts an IP54-certified antifog design with glasses that can handle UV400 tier exposure and an adjustable nose pad. Adding to the flexibility appeal are clip-on inserts, which allow users to fit prescription lenses and even change the external visor. Tipping the scales at just 50 grams, the new BleeqUp smart glasses rely on a sturdy chassis made from lightweight TR90 material. Overall, the BleeqUp Ranger smart glasses are a fully decked-out package with thoughtful convenience, earning it a place among SlashGear's best MWC innovation honorees.