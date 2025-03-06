MWC 2025 Innovation Award Winners Sponcon

Opera is one of those underrated products that actually delivers more value than the mainstream options. The web browser's built-in VPN is an underrated convenience, and so is the fantastic sidebar, which aggregates communication platforms such as WhatsApp and Slack neatly into the browser experience.

The latest from the company is the Opera Air browser, which focuses as much on functional versatility as it does on introducing some zen into our web-tethered activities. It offers a "Take a Break" feature that prompts users to give themselves a small breather using guided breathing, medication, and exercises lasting up to 15 minutes. Then there is the Boosts feature, which plays binaural beats that are known to influence the brain activity and promote a state of relaxation as well as focus. Users can pick between Boosts targeted at creativity, energy, and deep relaxation, among other moods.

When boosts are activated, users will be able to tweak aspects such as the volume of each direction sound wave, the natural-influenced frequencies, background score, as well as the duration. The Focused Calm boost, for example, relies on Alpha beats moving at an 8Hz frequency, blended with nature sounds, to create a zone that is perfect for work as well as reading. Opera Air implements the whole system in a non-intrusive fashion, so that users can stay engaged in their work while the binaural beats do their job.

At MWC 2025, the company also showcased an industry-first autonomous web browsing experience called Operator. The new Browser Operator feature leverages AI to translate natural language queries into direct web actions, ending the need for manual clicking and navigation on a web page. This AI-driven browsing agent provides a transparent, step-by-step view of its actions, much like an AI reasoning model, and can handle complex, multi-stage requests while retaining conversational context. For example, on a shopping website, you can ask it to buy a pair of Nike Flyknit sports shoes, giving the command as a sentence in the chat box. Operator will go through the website, select the shoe model, pick up the right size, and add it to your cart. All you need to do is check out after filling in the payment details.