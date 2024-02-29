Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: Qualcomm AI Hub

Several interesting products were unveiled at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona 2024. Looking at the new mobile tech on offer is always exciting, but there are always a few items that resonate a little more fiercely than the competition. One thing that has definitely stood out this year is the number of products that are designed to interface with AI. It seems like every major tech company has been scrambling to integrate machine learning into its products. Even industry giants like Microsoft and Google have been developing their own AI software and researching all kinds of ways for it to interface with their technology. Mobile companies have been boarding the AI train as well, however, and this has led to some outstanding innovations.

With so many new items on display, it can be tricky trying to narrow down which looks to be the most disruptive to the industry. We at SlashGear have had our eye on a few items, though, and in our humble opinion, one of the biggest standouts is the Qualcomm AI Hub. Qualcomm is the company behind Snapdragon, one of the leading processors used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other mobile devices. Here's a bit about the company's new AI hub, what it does, and why it's so exciting.