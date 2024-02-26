Qualcomm's Fix For Faster 5G, AI And Wi-Fi Could Supercharge Your Next Smartphone

Qualcomm is kicking off its presence at 2024's Mobile World Congress (MWC) by announcing new network products, including the new Snapdragon X80 modem, alongside upgraded Wi-Fi and Bluetooth components. These will be integrated as part of Qualcomm's cornerstone chipsets, which are expected to launch later in the year and grace smartphones and ultra-portable laptops early next year.

Qualcomm does not limit these solutions to just smartphones or laptops, and emphasizes the same picture of a connected future we have been sold for nearly a decade now. The newest touch to this vision is AI, which will now make your 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections more secure and less spotty. In addition, it plans to optimize many AI models to run directly on mobile devices, and make them available for developers to integrate them into apps.

Here's everything from Qualcomm's MWC announcement, and how it plans to improve your smart devices in the coming years.