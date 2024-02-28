Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: Lenovo Transparent Laptop Concept

One of the many sci-fi dreams humanity has had for decades is a futuristic, transparent display — the same as those you would see in classic films like "Star Wars" and "Star Trek." Rather than a hologram, it's still a solid object, just one you can see through. Does transparency offer a practical benefit? The jury's still out on that, but one thing we can undeniably agree on is that it looks awesome, which is why Lenovo's Transparent Display Notebook concept has been nominated for the SlashGear Best of MWC 2024 award.

As our man-in-the-field Dave McQuilling witnessed during his coverage of the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona, this mysterious laptop computer utilizes a wholly transparent body and display panel, the latter of which features a 17.3-inch Micro-LED display. The screen is completely borderless, and the keyboard LEDs shine through when the top is closed. Perhaps the coolest feature is that, at a moment's notice, the keyboard can seamlessly transform into a drawing board for creating artwork.

As of now, the Lenovo Transparent Display Notebook is just a proof of concept, and there are currently no plans to market it as a commercial product. That said, it does make an interesting case for the use of transparent devices and displays. According to Lenovo, that transparency could work in concert with generative AI for all kinds of fascinating augmented reality experiences.