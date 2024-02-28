Best Moments Of MWC 2024 Day 2: Flying Cars, Fake Soup, And A Nothing Phone

It's day two of MWC 2024, and there's still no shortage of exciting things to see and experience on the show floor. Today's picks include a couple of ways to take to the air, more onboard AI for laptop users, a taste of something different, and absolutely Nothing at all. I did manage to get hands-on with a couple of the exhibits. This included a simulated air taxi flight and a swig of water laced with hopefully harmless — but still intentionally unpleasant-tasting — chemicals.

Beyond that, I tested a couple of AI features on some of Dell's new laptops, which seem less dangerous than chemicals and air travel, though you can never be sure. While today involved ticking off some of the more stand-out booths and companies, there's also plenty more coming up over the next couple of days. Until then, here's a more detailed look at what the SlashGear contingent got up to on a pleasantly sunny Tuesday in Barcelona.