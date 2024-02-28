Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: HONOR Magic6 Pro
Mobile World Conference 2024 is wrapping up, and SlashGear journalists have been on the ground in Barcelona since day one, tirelessly exploring all of the innovations and new products and sending us exciting details about the future of cellular technology. As the conference comes to its close, SlashGear is announcing its nominees for the best of MWC 2024. Making the list is the HONOR Magic6 Pro, a smartphone bent on challenging the industry leaders for a spot at the top.
In true 2024 fashion, the Magic6 Pro relies heavily on AI to provide a series of innovative features. HONOR CEO George Zhao explains that the company is "committed to delivering human-centric innovations that bring open and seamless experience to address our consumers' desires and pain points" in tandem with the expansion of AI and its growing utility.
The phone includes an array of exciting features supplemented by AI tools, including three rear-facing cameras and a Magic Portal that anticipates users' needs and desires based on input. The device debuted on February 25 and is currently available to consumers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France for a starting price of £899.99 or 1,299.90€.
The HONOR Magic6 Pro: AI at your fingertips
Backed up by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, the Magic6 Pro boasts many innovative features designed to help modern users take advantage of emerging technology. Its 6.8-inch display combines industry-leading shock-absorption and drop-resistant materials with multiple modes to reduce eye strain and improve user experience. Screen modes are backed up by AI tools, allowing the device to adjust brightness and color patterns automatically depending on the time of day.
The Magic6 Pro is no slouch when it comes to capturing images and videos. It features three rear-facing cameras built on HONOR's Falcon Camera System. It includes a 180-megapixel periscope camera capable of 2.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and the Super Dynamic HONOR Falcon camera, which boasts a 50-megapixel ultra-HD lens and self-adjusting aperture. The front-facing camera is equally impressive and features a 3D depth-sensing lens for superior facial recognition and security and a 50-megapixel ultra-HD lens with a Smart-Selfie feature for flawless self-portraits.
The Magic6 Pro includes a 5,600mAh ultra-capacity battery with HONOR's proprietary E1 chip and power management system. The silicon-carbon battery is capable of high-speed, reliable performance at low temperatures and features a SuperCharge function, allowing users to charge their devices to 100% in just 40 minutes.
Rounding off the Magic6 Pro's exciting features are the Magic Capsule and Magic Portal. Positioned at the top of the device's screen, the Magic Capsule is an AI-powered feature that allows users to access additional information and related options, like suggested apps and tools, based on their current activity. The Magic Portal, on the other hand, uses AI to anticipate users' needs based on texts and other activities, instantly suggesting Google Map locations or integrating social media features, allowing users to share experiences with friends seamlessly. The HONOR Magic6 Pro is available on the HONOR website.