Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: HONOR Magic6 Pro

Mobile World Conference 2024 is wrapping up, and SlashGear journalists have been on the ground in Barcelona since day one, tirelessly exploring all of the innovations and new products and sending us exciting details about the future of cellular technology. As the conference comes to its close, SlashGear is announcing its nominees for the best of MWC 2024. Making the list is the HONOR Magic6 Pro, a smartphone bent on challenging the industry leaders for a spot at the top.

In true 2024 fashion, the Magic6 Pro relies heavily on AI to provide a series of innovative features. HONOR CEO George Zhao explains that the company is "committed to delivering human-centric innovations that bring open and seamless experience to address our consumers' desires and pain points" in tandem with the expansion of AI and its growing utility.

The phone includes an array of exciting features supplemented by AI tools, including three rear-facing cameras and a Magic Portal that anticipates users' needs and desires based on input. The device debuted on February 25 and is currently available to consumers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France for a starting price of £899.99 or 1,299.90€.