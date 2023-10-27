5 Awesome Things Coming To Your Next Smartphone

Snapdragon Summit has come and gone, and with it, we saw the release of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that will (probably) be powering your next smartphone. Indeed, flagship phones from Xiaomi (Xioami 14 Pro) and Honor (Magic 6 Pro) have already been announced, and Qualcomm's momentum powering flagship phones does not appear to be letting up.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is already super powerful, as evidenced in reviews of flagships this year like the Samsung Galaxy S 23 Ultra, OnePlus 11, and Moto Edge Plus. It's great for gaming, short bursts of video export, and more. Of course, this year, it has gotten even better, roughly 25-30% in CPU and GPU performance and 10% in battery efficiency, but this year, Qualcomm is building a lot more into the processor than just those extra efficiencies.

A lot of that centers around photography and AI, one of which you definitely use and the other of which Qualcomm (and the rest of the tech industry) believes you will — a lot. So, here are five cool things coming to your next flagship smartphone.