MWC 2024 Innovation Spotlight: Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Sponsored content

As part of its offerings at the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona, global mobile power player Xiaomi has unveiled its newest international versions of its high-end smartphone lineup — the Xiaomi 14 Series, including the baseline Xiaomi 14 and the souped-up 14 Ultra. Not only do these new smartphones showcase the latest and greatest developments in mobile technology from Xiaomi's lab, but in the case of the 14 Ultra, it's the result of a two-year partnership between Xiaomi and luxury camera manufacturer Leica. These reasons and more are why the 14 line has earned an Innovation Award from us here at SlashGear.

Both versions of the Xiaomi 14 utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which packs across-the-board improvements in processing power, battery optimization, and GPU output compared to the previous mainline Xiaomi devices. The baseline 14 model features a Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 system, delivering 320MHz of Wi-Fi 72 wireless speed, while the 14 Ultra takes things a step further with a low-latency and wide-channel High Band Simultaneous Multi-Link. Basically, if you want to reach the absolute heights of computing power realistically available on a smartphone, these phones are the ones to beat.