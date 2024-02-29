MWC 2024 Innovation Spotlight: Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Sponsored content
As part of its offerings at the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona, global mobile power player Xiaomi has unveiled its newest international versions of its high-end smartphone lineup — the Xiaomi 14 Series, including the baseline Xiaomi 14 and the souped-up 14 Ultra. Not only do these new smartphones showcase the latest and greatest developments in mobile technology from Xiaomi's lab, but in the case of the 14 Ultra, it's the result of a two-year partnership between Xiaomi and luxury camera manufacturer Leica. These reasons and more are why the 14 line has earned an Innovation Award from us here at SlashGear.
Both versions of the Xiaomi 14 utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which packs across-the-board improvements in processing power, battery optimization, and GPU output compared to the previous mainline Xiaomi devices. The baseline 14 model features a Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 system, delivering 320MHz of Wi-Fi 72 wireless speed, while the 14 Ultra takes things a step further with a low-latency and wide-channel High Band Simultaneous Multi-Link. Basically, if you want to reach the absolute heights of computing power realistically available on a smartphone, these phones are the ones to beat.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra's photographic power
Thanks to Xiaomi's partnership with Leica, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra features an unprecedented level of professional photographic fidelity. The distinctive quad camera is made up of four lenses with six focal lengths between them. These lenses are Leica proprietary Summilux optical lens, packing 75mm floating telephoto and 120mm periscope capability. This system of lenses is less like a traditional smartphone camera and more like an entire professional-grade photography camera fused into a smartphone.
If you're looking to really go the distance, you can add the 14 Ultra Photography Kit, which adds a convenient and stylish photography grip to the bottom of your device with a built-in shutter button, zoom lever, and record button. Whether it's photography or videography you're after, this kit is the perfect all-in-one upgrade for your 14 Ultra.
The base Xiaomi 14 model is available in two storage options starting at €999, while the 14 Ultra comes in one storage option at €1499. The Photography Kit is sold separately for €199.