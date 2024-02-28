Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: OnePlus Watch 2

Many announcements were made during MWC Barcelona 2024, and quite a few have caught our attention. One of the biggest reveals was the OnePlus Watch 2, the second iteration of OnePlus's smartwatch line. With many smartwatches on the market, setting yourself apart from the competition is tough. We believe the OnePlus Watch 2 does enough to be worthy of a nomination for the Best of MWC 2024.

While you'll notice several of the staples that make a smartwatch worth buying, such as a slew of fitness apps, sleek design, and Android integration — one thing sets this watch apart: battery life. OnePlus says its Watch 2 can get up to 100 hours of use if you're utilizing Smart Mode, and it also can hit 48 hours under heavy use. Of course, this will vary by person, but it's a big selling point and will almost certainly be a big reason people feel drawn toward picking up the OnePlus Watch 2 over other options.

There's one key drawback to the OnePlus Watch 2, and it's that there's no iOS integration for iPhone users. Android owners running a device using Android 8.0 or later can connect with the watch.