Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: OnePlus Watch 2
Many announcements were made during MWC Barcelona 2024, and quite a few have caught our attention. One of the biggest reveals was the OnePlus Watch 2, the second iteration of OnePlus's smartwatch line. With many smartwatches on the market, setting yourself apart from the competition is tough. We believe the OnePlus Watch 2 does enough to be worthy of a nomination for the Best of MWC 2024.
While you'll notice several of the staples that make a smartwatch worth buying, such as a slew of fitness apps, sleek design, and Android integration — one thing sets this watch apart: battery life. OnePlus says its Watch 2 can get up to 100 hours of use if you're utilizing Smart Mode, and it also can hit 48 hours under heavy use. Of course, this will vary by person, but it's a big selling point and will almost certainly be a big reason people feel drawn toward picking up the OnePlus Watch 2 over other options.
There's one key drawback to the OnePlus Watch 2, and it's that there's no iOS integration for iPhone users. Android owners running a device using Android 8.0 or later can connect with the watch.
How is the battery life possible?
OnePlus can pull off the impressive battery life through a bit of trickery with the specs. Powered by the in-house Dual-Engine Architecture running on the Google Wear OS 4, OnePlus makes the Snapdragon W5 and BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipsets tackle different jobs. The Snapdragon handles demanding workloads like Google apps, while the BES 2700 takes on simple and background tasks. This makes it so the more demanding processor takes on the more power-hungry apps, but more importantly, it ensures the watch isn't using up extra energy when it doesn't have to be.
When the time does come for you to charge your watch, the 500mAh battery can be brought back up to full in 60 minutes through Fast Charging. This makes it so there's not a lot of downtime when this watch isn't on your wrist, making it even more appealing. OnePlus says its 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM configuration makes it so your device will always run smoothly.
The Watch 2 will be available directly from OnePlus or Amazon beginning March 4. It costs $299.99, but you can knock $50 off the price by trading in any smartwatch — regardless of brand or condition. This offer is only available through OnePlus.com.