MWC 2024 Innovation Spotlight: TCL RayNeo X2

While thoughts of virtual reality and the Metaverse are the big points of interest in the evolving reality scene, there's another layer of virtual space that's been coming and going for years now: augmented reality. Through the use of wearable devices with see-through displays, you can overlay the virtual onto the real, providing new avenues of technological and social interactions. Despite many attempts by the industry at large (and all of the VR/AR flops it produced), the tech still isn't quite there yet, but the RayNeo X2 might just be what everyone has been waiting for.

After raising $215,685 in a successful Indiegogo campaign, AR development company RayNeo, a subsidiary of TCL Electronics, showed a prototype version of its groundbreaking wearable tech at the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona. While TCL is best known for devices like the Nxtpaper tablets we saw at CES, this is another dimension entirely. The X2 line includes advanced augmented reality technology for a new level of digital interactivity previously unheard of, one that could well become the one to beat in the entire sector. It's for this reason and more that the RayNeo X2 has earned an Innovation Award from us here at SlashGear.