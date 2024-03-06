MWC 2024 Innovation Spotlight: TCL RayNeo X2
Sponsored Content
While thoughts of virtual reality and the Metaverse are the big points of interest in the evolving reality scene, there's another layer of virtual space that's been coming and going for years now: augmented reality. Through the use of wearable devices with see-through displays, you can overlay the virtual onto the real, providing new avenues of technological and social interactions. Despite many attempts by the industry at large (and all of the VR/AR flops it produced), the tech still isn't quite there yet, but the RayNeo X2 might just be what everyone has been waiting for.
After raising $215,685 in a successful Indiegogo campaign, AR development company RayNeo, a subsidiary of TCL Electronics, showed a prototype version of its groundbreaking wearable tech at the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona. While TCL is best known for devices like the Nxtpaper tablets we saw at CES, this is another dimension entirely. The X2 line includes advanced augmented reality technology for a new level of digital interactivity previously unheard of, one that could well become the one to beat in the entire sector. It's for this reason and more that the RayNeo X2 has earned an Innovation Award from us here at SlashGear.
Hardware you can see
The RayNeo X2 glasses may look like an ordinary pair of black frames at a casual glance, but look closer, and you'll see some of the latest and greatest in visualizing technology right under the proverbial hood. The glasses are equipped with a top-shelf Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, 6GB of RAM + 128GB of onboard storage, and a completely self-contained design with a built-in battery, speakers, sensors, and microphones. This isn't an unwieldy peripheral you have to pair to your phone, it's a standalone device.
What's especially cool are the lenses, which are equipped with a pair of RayNeo's proprietary Binocular MicroLED display, providing brightness of up to 1,500 nits in rich colors while still remaining transparent. They can even render fully 3D objects in your view. If you check the bridge between the lenses, you'll also find a Prime Lens 16M camera capable of 1080p video and photo capture.
Onboard features
As you would expect from an augmented reality device, the RayNeo X2 glasses can utilize various helpful features. This includes voice and touch-activated photography and video capture, voice-guided smart navigation, and music and calls playing right to your ears from the rear hooks. However, that's far from all these specs are capable of. The RayNeo X2 utilizes an onboard large language model AI assistant that parses visual, auditory, and sensory information in real time to provide you with accurate and up-to-date information. It's not just a disembodied voice, either; the glasses can render a full 3D avatar to put a face to your assistant for that extra personal touch.
That AI assistant also works in tandem with one of the device's other big features, real-time translation. By parsing both audible speech and, where applicable, face tracking, your assistant can provide on-screen subtitles whenever someone is speaking to you. Don't worry if you're in a crowded room, as the system can parse and translate up to eight languages simultaneously. If you're interested in purchasing the RayNeo X2, there are discounted early bird spots available on the ongoing Indiegogo campaign. The device is expected to retail for around $899 when it is released in full.