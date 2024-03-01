MWC 2024 Innovation Spotlight: Honor V2 RSR Porsche Design

Compared to other folding smartphones, which fold down vertically to about half the size of a typical device, the Honor Magic V2 RSR is about the width of two smartphones, folding together to the width of one horizontally. You can use the outer screen while the phone is folded, then unfold it and switch to the inner screen for higher resolution. If that sounds like it would make the phone chunky, it doesn't; the device is only about 9.9 millimeters thick when folded, down to 4.7 millimeters when unfolded. In this way, you can have twice the fidelity of most smartphones without filling up your entire pocket with it.

Speaking of fidelity, the Magic V2 RSR packs OLED displays on both the inner and outer screens with a resolution of 2344x2156 on the former and 2376x1060 on the latter. These displays are powered by a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and an Adreno 740 GPU. All of this is juiced by a 5000 mAh battery for consistent all-day usage.

Pre-orders for the Honor Magic V2 RSR are open now on the brand's website, with delivery slated for March 18. The device is available in China, the United Arab Emirates, and Europe, priced at £2349.99.