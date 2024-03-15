The Best Tech To Keep An Eye On Following MWC 2024

Trade shows like MWC serve a few purposes. Companies are introduced to each other's products and may establish business relationships based on what they see at such shows. Members of the press, when not stuffing their collective faces with free tapas, tend to walk the floor looking for interesting things to write about. Some companies decide to use the platform to give everyone a glimpse of their future plans.

So after spending four days wandering around the show floor, putting in the steps, and burning off said free tapas, anyone covering the event should have a fair idea of the way things are going in the tech world. Or at least where the major businesses involved think things are going, and will be investing vast amounts of money and effort.

Some of it is obvious. You'd have to be living under a rock, on the moon, with a hood over your head and Phil Collins irrelevantly wailing away in the background, to not notice the number of tech companies going all in on AI. Some things are a little more subtle, like promises of better cell coverage. Then there's the downright wacky, long-shot stuff, like a car that turns into a personal light aircraft once you hit gridlock. Here are four of our biggest takeaways from MWC 2024.