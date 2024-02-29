Best Moments Of MWC 2024 Day 3: A Rendered Rockstar And Smart Athletic Assessments

Although MWC is drawing to a close with just half a day left, there are still plenty of exciting things to see at the conference. The trade show has already given us a glimpse into the future of transportation, a transparent laptop, and more takes on AI than we even care to remember — but it still has plenty more to offer. It also has a lot more in the way of AI, as that is still the next big thing in the world of tech.

While this may be our last daily report from the event this year, there are still some takes on the conference as a whole yet to come. This includes our final best-of list, as well as a more detailed look at the best and worst uses of AI this year. But for now, if you're wondering how Samsung's jab at on-device AI holds up, if the bloke SlashGear has covering this event is in any way athletic, or how the Pope would look should he accept yogurt from Hulk Hogan, then you're in the right place. All of these questions, and more, will be answered in the next few hundred words.