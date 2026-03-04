MWC 2026 Day 3: Taking Your Robots Outside

I did not have "talk to three different satellite companies" on my MWC bingo card, but here we are. I first got interested in satellite-to-phone technology back in 2023, when I went to see it demonstrated by Qualcomm. Since then, a few other companies, including Apple and Google, have launched their own capabilities, and until now, it has always felt like a half-measure or a workaround.

Having talked to companies like Skylo, Viasat, and AT&T, I feel like we might be on the verge of a revolution in technology. I can't speak directly about what they told me — much of it was theory, and other stuff was 100% off the record, but I learned a few interesting tidbits that I can share. First, your phone can probably already talk to satellites, meaning that it probably has the capability of doing so. The feature may not be activated, and there may be no service to enable it — yet — but the technology is there, and it's possible. Like setting up a terrestrial network, there are things to consider, such as spectrum and bandwidth that have to be dealt with, but for the most part, the capability is there.

Moreover, the capability might be coming sooner than you think. I don't want to sound overly vague, but the conversations I had with these companies were very encouraging. As I noted back in 2023, 85% of the world has limited or no connectivity whatsoever, so there is a definite gap to be filled, and these companies seem to be pretty close to providing a real solution in the not-too-distant future. This will be an interesting space to watch.