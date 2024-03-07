The One Tech Demo That Will Haunt Me From MWC 2024

AI has the capacity to be truly life-changing. It can potentially turn the art averse into artists, the borderline illiterate into somewhat competent writers, and one day it could even turn a budget-less amateur filmmaker into Sam Raimi. But that's all still a while away yet. While things like AI images do find their way into the odd professional project, AI art still has tremendous entertainment potential. When it came to entertainment, one company's on-device AI really stood out at MWC 2024.

Picture the scene: The Vatican buzzes with anticipation as Hulk Hogan, dressed in white attire, stretches out one of his "24-Inch-Pythons" toward The Pope. Clasped in his hand — the same hand that held many a WWF Title — is a cup of yogurt. Grateful, the Pontiff takes a sip from the Hulkster's yogurt cup.

While the above scenario may have been fun, you really don't have to imagine it. Instead you can pump it into MediaTek's on-device image generator, and you'll get something close to the scenario I mentioned above.

Not every device can do this; in fact, no other device I entered a prompt as wacky into came close. MediaTek had far and away the best on-device AI image generator at MWC 2024, but unfortunately, I'm not allowed to shout about it on our best-of list. A fact that will haunt me almost as much as that picture of the Hulkster shoving a cup into John Paul II's mutated AI arm will.