The Coolest (And Creepiest) Video Demos From OpenAI's Sora

Not quite content with changing our lives forever with its AI-powered chatbot, the folks at OpenAI are at it again. A little over a year after ChatGPT changed the way we search, research, and create (text) content on the web, the company has come up with its first-ever text-to-video generator called Sora.

OpenAI's text-to-video generator does exactly what it says: it generates a unique video (currently limited to less than a minute in duration) based on a user's text-based prompts. So, all you need to do is to enter a prompt into a text box — just like you currently do with ChatGPT — except this time, the goal is to prompt Sora to create a video that is the closest visual representation of what you had in mind.

To demonstrate its capabilities, OpenAI has posted unedited videos generated by Sora on the company's website. These videos span multiple genres and have evoked mixed reactions from people.

While most people were blown away by the photorealistic nature of these videos — especially those that show people, natural landscapes, and urban settings — some were concerned about the many ways in which Sora could be misused. Listed below are some of the most impressive — as well as a few of the strangest — videos generated by OpenAI's Sora.