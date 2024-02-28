Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: TCL Nxtpaper 14

TCL has been branching out from TVs with its own tablets and mobile devices and made some waves earlier this year at CES 2024 with its Nxtpaper 3.0 multimodal display technology, which won the CES 2024 Innovation Award, as well as its powerhouse tablet, the TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro. The electronics manufacturer is also adding to its product lineup a streamlined, more affordable version of the TCL Nxtpaper 14, which it showed off at MWC 2024. SlashGear was on hand in Barcelona, Spain, at the annual trade show that's dedicated to mobile communications technology and was able to take a closer look at the TCL Nxtpaper 14.

While not quite as powerful or hi-res as the Pro, the TCL Nxtpaper 14 still features an impressive 14.3-inch display with a 2.4K resolution at 60 Hz and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781) chipset and 8 GB of RAM. It comes with 256 GB memory and a 10,000 mAh battery capacity that charges at 33W. Three cameras are built into the tablet — a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-lens system on the front and a 5-megapixel lens on the back. The Nxtpaper 14 also includes stylus support, so while it's not a premium, top-of-the-line product, it still has plenty to offer for an Android-powered tablet.

The Nxtpaper 14 will be available later this year and cost less than $400. (The Nxtpaper 14 Pro, which is already available in Asia, will cost $549.)