MWC 2025 Day 2: The Party Is Over
Mobile World Congress 2025 is underway in Barcelona, and my second day of the show is also my last. After two days of press briefings — many of which I can't talk about yet — and two days on the show floor, my time in Barcelona has come to an end. The show is going to go on for another day, but I'll be winging my way back to the U.S. while it does. But that didn't stop me from finding some neat stuff on the show floor along the way.
Smart glasses and things you put on your face are certainly going to be a theme for 2025. Additionally, MWC is famous not only for its flagship phone, but also its oddities. Whether you want a phone with a gigantic battery or one that allows your pets to call you, here's all the neat stuff we saw on day two of MWC.
Project Moohan and the Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung was showing its wares at MWC, and we were happy to get a better look at the two upcoming products that the company showed off. First was the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is Samsung's upcoming super slim phone. Not a lot of known about what the S25 Edge will ultimately have, in terms of specifications. It will be a ridiculously thin phone, but we don't know any more than that. The mockups on display were exactly that — mockups.
The other interesting addition to the lineup is Project Moohan. This is Samsung's Android XR headset that it's developing. It will run Google's Android XR platform, and some notable media and YouTubers have had a chance to play with it. I am neither, so I just got to look at it as it was mounted to the wall like a set of antlers.
Project Moohan seems to be Android's answer to the Apple Vision Pro or the MetaQuest 3. It will use gestures and have Gemini integrated, because of course it will. We don't know that much about this device just yet either, so it's more of a wait and see game for the moment. Of the two, I'm most interested in Project Moohan — I'm curious to see what Android can do in this space.
Oukitel phones
Oukitel is at MWC and has one of the most unusual phones I have ever seen. Oukitel calls it the WP100 Titan. I call it "the brick". Starting off with the obvious feature, this phone has a 33,000 mAh battery so it can theoretically last in "phone mode" for a year. That's not a typo. The phone can also reverse-wired charge at 18V. It weighs in at 876.6 grams and comes with a polymer handle on the side because you will never want to put this in your pocket.
Other features include a built-in 100 lumen projector, because why not. It also has a 1,200-lumen camping floodlight that can also flash with an S-O-S pattern in case of emergency. The main camera is a 200-megapixel shooter — I wasn't able to take any sample photos, so I can't speak to the quality. Experience tells me that typically phones like this don't tend to impress.
The company also has a WP200 Pro phone which has a built-in earpiece/smartwatch combo on the back of it that pops up. Oukitel ships the phone with a wristband for the earpiece, which has an LED screen on the back of it so you can wear it as a watch. Otherwise, it rests inside the phone, which is just silly, and I love it.
Glocal PetPhone
UCloudlink is a telecom company that builds out architecture for other companies. Glocal is a subsidiary of that company that builds its own products, and one of those products is the PetPhone. The Petphone is remarkably, exactly what it sounds like. It's a collar attachment, very similar to the Invoxia Minitailz dog tracker I reviewed last year, with one key difference.
Your dog can call you, though you might be wondering how. Well, the PetPhone listens for your dog to bark and if the dog barks five times in a row, the collar calls a predetermined number and you can talk to your pooch. You can also set the tracker to call if the dog spins around five times or jumps up and down — you would obviously have to train the dog for these maneuvers. My only problem is, my dog would call me every time someone delivered a package, so it's not ideal
Other functions include Health monitoring for your dog, global tracking, and even a community of other users who can share moments of your dog's phone calls with others. It's water and dust repellant and the battery lasts for up to five days.
Doublepoint WowMouse
This isn't a new thing, but it's the first one I've seen in person. Doublepoint built an app for your WearOS or Android Watch that turns your hand into a mouse controller. Essentially, you can wave your arm around and move a mouse around on the screen. There are two versions of the app — free and one that costs $4.99. The free version includes all the basic functionality like pointing the mouse and clicking. The paid version unlocks more gestures.
One of the coolest demos Doublepoint showed me was the ability to turn lights on and off by pointing at them and gesturing. Further, they showed you could dim the lights with a totally different gesture. Each light was its own unit, so you could differentiate which light to adjust by pointing your arm at it. It's a pretty neat feature that I fully intend to use on the plane on the way home since using a mouse on an airplane tray table is not terribly easy.
BleeqUp Ranger
Cyclists around the world will tell you there are any number of use-cases for having a camera on you at all times. Perhaps you're planning to hit some sick trails or maybe you just are commuting to work, and you want a dashcam for when/if a car does something unsavory, like run you off the road.
The BleeqUp Ranger is just such a device. It's a set of sunglasses with a camera mounted in the bridge between the two lenses. The glasses also have audio capability, a walkie talkie function, and "road-worthy eye protection" built in. But the interesting part is what happens when you hit the road.
The camera can record up to five hours of video. Then, it uses AI to cut that bike ride up into clips and puts them altogether as a sort of highlight reel for your cycling adventure. You can adjust the final product as needed, but this is a nice first step for gathering the video you'll need, and in theory it eliminates the need to edit videos once you're done.