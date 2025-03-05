MWC 2025 Day 2: The Party Is Over

Samsung was showing its wares at MWC, and we were happy to get a better look at the two upcoming products that the company showed off. First was the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is Samsung's upcoming super slim phone. Not a lot of known about what the S25 Edge will ultimately have, in terms of specifications. It will be a ridiculously thin phone, but we don't know any more than that. The mockups on display were exactly that — mockups.

The other interesting addition to the lineup is Project Moohan. This is Samsung's Android XR headset that it's developing. It will run Google's Android XR platform, and some notable media and YouTubers have had a chance to play with it. I am neither, so I just got to look at it as it was mounted to the wall like a set of antlers.

Project Moohan seems to be Android's answer to the Apple Vision Pro or the MetaQuest 3. It will use gestures and have Gemini integrated, because of course it will. We don't know that much about this device just yet either, so it's more of a wait and see game for the moment. Of the two, I'm most interested in Project Moohan — I'm curious to see what Android can do in this space.

