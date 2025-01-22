Samsung Just Revealed Its Super-Slim Addition To The S25 Line (And We Have Questions)
Samsung had an Apple-inspired "one more thing" moment at the company's first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2025 when it teased a new Galaxy S25 series smartphone alongside the standard Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra models. The new smartphone, dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, is likely to become part of the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup later this year, although Samsung itself hasn't revealed a launch timeline for the device. Nevertheless, we do not expect a Galaxy S25 series device to be delayed until next year, which indicates a possible launch in the next few months.
Based on Samsung's teaser video that briefly showcased the S25 Edge, it appears to be a very thin variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25. Post the launch event, Samsung also showcased what appeared to be mockups of the Galaxy S25 Edge. SlashGear's Adam Doud was able to grab pictures of these mockups, which, again, show how this new device looks.
While we know little about the specs and other features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (for the time being), longtime Samsung fans will be aware that the company has previously used the "Edge" branding for smartphones with curved screens. In fact, the last Samsung smartphone to sport the Edge branding — the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge — was launched nearly a decade ago, in 2016. So, it's been quite a while since the company has launched an Edge-branded device.
Curved screens to make way for thinner flagships?
Based on what we can infer from the teaser images and the mockup showcased at the event, the Galaxy S25 Edge appears to be a slimmed-down variant of the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 model. This is quite a departure from the company's past "Edge" devices that had the name because of their curved displays.
Previous rumors have indicated that Samsung was, indeed, planning to come up with a slimmed-down variant of the S25 series, and that the device would feature a 6.4-inch display. In terms of display size, this puts the device right in between the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 and the 6.7-inch Galaxy S25+.
The teaser video and the mockup also indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a dual camera setup, the details of which remain under wraps for now. Interestingly, previous rumors had indicated that the phone will feature a triple camera setup. That no longer appears to be the case.
One of the major concerns with opting for a slim design for flagship-grade smartphones like the S25 series is the impact it may have on the battery life. Given that these powerful phones require large-capacity batteries to keep them powered on for all-day usage, did Samsung have to make compromises on the battery life in favor of just making a slim device?
Nevertheless, given that most of the updates to the Galaxy S25 series are of an incremental nature, having an entirely new device series does add a bit of excitement to an otherwise mundane launch event. Also, given that Apple is also planning to launch a slimmed down iPhone called the iPhone Air, we might just see the two smartphone giants fight it out for slim smartphone superiority in 2025.