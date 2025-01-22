Samsung Just Revealed Its Super-Slim Addition To The S25 Line (And We Have Questions)

Based on what we can infer from the teaser images and the mockup showcased at the event, the Galaxy S25 Edge appears to be a slimmed-down variant of the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 model. This is quite a departure from the company's past "Edge" devices that had the name because of their curved displays.

Previous rumors have indicated that Samsung was, indeed, planning to come up with a slimmed-down variant of the S25 series, and that the device would feature a 6.4-inch display. In terms of display size, this puts the device right in between the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 and the 6.7-inch Galaxy S25+.

The teaser video and the mockup also indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a dual camera setup, the details of which remain under wraps for now. Interestingly, previous rumors had indicated that the phone will feature a triple camera setup. That no longer appears to be the case.

One of the major concerns with opting for a slim design for flagship-grade smartphones like the S25 series is the impact it may have on the battery life. Given that these powerful phones require large-capacity batteries to keep them powered on for all-day usage, did Samsung have to make compromises on the battery life in favor of just making a slim device?

Nevertheless, given that most of the updates to the Galaxy S25 series are of an incremental nature, having an entirely new device series does add a bit of excitement to an otherwise mundane launch event. Also, given that Apple is also planning to launch a slimmed down iPhone called the iPhone Air, we might just see the two smartphone giants fight it out for slim smartphone superiority in 2025.