Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: Orbic 5G eBike

The Orbic 5G eBike is mounted with a 7-inch Android-based touchscreen that is useful for navigation, connecting with other Orbic riders, and even video calls. With optimizations suited to bike riding, the screen also shows information such as the battery status, speed, and weather.

Orbic's 5G eBike is equipped with a 64MP camera on the front to detect objects in its path to warn you about collisions. It offers a 140-degree wide field of view, while also serving as a 24-hour surveillance camera when you're not around. There's a 2MP sensor on the back as well to monitor the situation behind you. Both cameras, along with a third 8MP camera placed along the display and facing you, can be used for vlogging or recording your trail.

The bike also features bike-to-bike communications to help Orbic owners stay in touch, learn about other people's trails, or share their locations with others. Meanwhile, it can also serve as a 5G hotspot for your phone and other gadgets.

In terms of the bike's mechanical capabilities, it reaches up to 45 kph using the electric motor. It's built with thick tires for better stability, especially when you venture off-road. If this interests you, watch out for Orbic's announcement about the price and availability — the only details about the bike missing from its demo currently.