Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: Tecno Megabook T16 Pro Ultra

MWC Barcelona, the former Mobile World Congress, is almost in the books for 2024, so it's time to run down our nominees for the best products at the show here at SlashGear. On the notebook/laptop front, one Windows PC stood out above the rest as a Best in Show nominee: The Tecno Megabook T16 Pro. This medium to large-sized Ultrabook packs a lot of power with the right cooling system to keep it running smoothly, and it's backed by a massive battery that should keep even the heaviest power users happy.

That battery is arguably the main attraction here, as Tecno is touting the Megabook T16 Pro as the first Ultrabook on the market with a 99.99 Wh battery. In terms of real-world usage, Tecno claims that this laptop can run a whopping 22 hours on battery power. This Megabook also comes with a 100W GaN superfast charger that Tecno says can charge the computer from 0% to 50% in half an hour, so for someone who needs a powerful Windows laptop that needs to be relatively untethered from AC power, this one seems to fit the bill.

In terms of basic specs, it's got what you'd want from a high-end notebook: current generation Intel Core Ultra CPUs with up to 16 cores and 22 threads running at up to 4.8 GHz, 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 65W TDP, 512GB or 1TB of superfast PCIe 4.0 storage, all through the window of a 16-inch 2.5K display. That display can achieve 400nits of brightness while boasting a 100% sRGB color gamut, adaptive dimming, and a Lande Eye Comfort Certification.