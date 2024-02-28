Best Of MWC 2024 Nominee: Tecno Megabook T16 Pro Ultra
MWC Barcelona, the former Mobile World Congress, is almost in the books for 2024, so it's time to run down our nominees for the best products at the show here at SlashGear. On the notebook/laptop front, one Windows PC stood out above the rest as a Best in Show nominee: The Tecno Megabook T16 Pro. This medium to large-sized Ultrabook packs a lot of power with the right cooling system to keep it running smoothly, and it's backed by a massive battery that should keep even the heaviest power users happy.
That battery is arguably the main attraction here, as Tecno is touting the Megabook T16 Pro as the first Ultrabook on the market with a 99.99 Wh battery. In terms of real-world usage, Tecno claims that this laptop can run a whopping 22 hours on battery power. This Megabook also comes with a 100W GaN superfast charger that Tecno says can charge the computer from 0% to 50% in half an hour, so for someone who needs a powerful Windows laptop that needs to be relatively untethered from AC power, this one seems to fit the bill.
In terms of basic specs, it's got what you'd want from a high-end notebook: current generation Intel Core Ultra CPUs with up to 16 cores and 22 threads running at up to 4.8 GHz, 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 65W TDP, 512GB or 1TB of superfast PCIe 4.0 storage, all through the window of a 16-inch 2.5K display. That display can achieve 400nits of brightness while boasting a 100% sRGB color gamut, adaptive dimming, and a Lande Eye Comfort Certification.
AI features and more
Those new Intel Core Ultra chips are Intel's first to include dedicated Neural Processing Units (or NPUs) alongside the CPU and onboard GPU, so Tecno is naturally touting the Megabook T16 Pro Ultra's AI performance. The Megabook uses the NPU in part for some AI-assisted video chat features, including "eye gaze correction," some kind of teleprompter mode, and background blurring (presumably of a higher quality than what everyone was already capable of). As is becoming common, the NPU is also being used for "intelligent" AI noise reduction on the voice/audio side of remote chats.
As for generative AI, Tecno claims it can handle AI image generation in just one second for a 512x512 image or six seconds for a higher resolution image measuring 1024x768. It's not clear what AI model is being used here for the on-device image generation, but on the ground at MWC, our own Dave McQuilling got some odd results, like the above image for "Hulk Hogan surfing on a lake of chocolate mousse." It definitely does not depict surfing, for starters. It can best be described as an oil painting-style rendition of a Hogan-like creature attempting to pilot an overflowing life raft in said lake of chocolate mousse. (In Dave's MWC day one round-up, he said it worked better with a "carefully crafted prompt.")
Tecno has not provided a release date or range of MSRPs for the Megabook T16 Pro Ultra as of yet. But if it can truly deliver on the combination of performance, portability, and battery life that Tecno is aiming for, then it's likely to sustain its SlashGear nomination for being one of the best products unveiled at MWC Barcelona 2024. While it's one of our favorites from the event, there are others announced that are worth checking out, such as the Dell Latitude and Lenovo Transparent laptop.