MWC 2024 Innovation Spotlight: OPPO Air Glass 3

Sponsored content.

The interesting thing about emerging technologies is that they tend to cross paths in all kinds of fascinating ways. For example, what would you get if you crossed the burgeoning trend of wearable augmented reality technology with the pursuit of the perfect AI-powered daily assistant? Well, you would probably get something not unlike tech company OPPO's latest offering among the fascinating developments at the MWC 2024 event in Barcelona: the Air Glass 3.

The OPPO Air Glass 3 smart glasses — the newest iteration of the device first conceptualized in 2021 — was showcased at the MWC event in its prototype stages. The glasses feature the latest advancements in comfortable AR displays, utilizing a pair of full-color displays with brightness of over 1,000 nits, housed within a pair of surprisingly light glasses.

The intent is to provide all of the functions and conveniences of a pair of AR-powered glasses without weighing your ears and nose down with heavy, complicated hardware. This kind of convenient personal hardware has earned the OPPO Air Glass 3 an innovation award from us here at SlashGear.