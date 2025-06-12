Help Your Dad Stay Cool This Father's Day With Coolify Personal Air Conditioners
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The summer heat is ramping up out there, and do you know who' really earned a break from it? Your father. Whether he's working outside all day or sweating it out on the golf course, your dad has almost certainly earned a break from the oppressive summer sun. That's why, if you're looking for a gift for Father's Day 2025, you should take a look at the newest offerings from TORRAS, the Coolify personal air conditioners.
Coolify makes up TORRAS' array of personal temperature control devices, with two of the most attractive options on deck being the Coolify Cyber and Coolify Air. These neck-mounted personal air conditioners are designed to provide their wearer with soothing, consistent cooling via 360 degree vents and proprietary cooling modules. They're not just fans blowing lukewarm air into your face, it's like having a pleasant icicle on the back of your neck.
As part of a Father's Day 2025 promotion, TORRAS is offering hefty discounts on Coolify products. From now until June 15, 2025, purchasing at least two items together will get you a discount of 15% off of your order, while purchases of three or more items gets you 20% off your order. Coolify products are available on the TORRAS Coolify website, as well as the Coolify section of TORRAS' Amazon storefront.
Get the best in cooling and control with the Coolify Cyber
The annoying thing about a cheap neck fan is that all it really does is turn on, sit on your neck, and blow hot air into your face. If you want more efficient cooling, you need something that actually cools you off, first and foremost, as well as something with a greater degree of control that you don't need to constantly reach up to your neck to adjust. All of these and more are features your dad will love on the Coolify Cyber portable neck air conditioner.
While the Coolify Cyber's design does include 360 degree cooling vents, powered by four powerful aerodynamic motors, it's not just moving air around. The back of the Coolify Cyber is covered in three TEC cooling modules utilizing patented graphene thermal conductivity, with a total cooling surface area of 14,975 mm², the largest cooling surface you'll find in the entire industry. As soon as you power the Coolify Cyber on, the back of your neck receives an excellent icy chill, with the coolness circulated further by those 360 degree vents. If your dad isn't in the mood for powerful cooling, don't worry; you can also turn the cooling elements off to use just the fans, or even invert the temperature entirely for soothing heat therapy.
The Coolify Cyber can be controlled via dual display screens on the sides, but if you'd rather not reach up to your neck, you can also control it with greater efficiency through the paired Coolify smartphone app. Using the app, you can dynamically switch between the Coolify Cyber's four modes: Eco Mode for battery conservation, Auto Mode for a curated chill based on ambient temperatures, Alternating Mode for a moving chill that prevents numbness, and Relief Mode for a combination of cooling and heat therapy.
The Coolify Cyber is available for purchase on Amazon and the TORRAS website for $279.00, where it comes in three colors: Cascade Black, Stainless Steel, and Natural Titanium.
Keep things light and breezy with the Coolify Air
Some neck fans and personal cooling devices sit rather heavily, which can be brutal on your neck and shoulders after a day of use. A bit of cooling isn't worth the stiff neck you'll have to endure after the fact. If your dad needs a load off his shoulders, try the lovably lightweight Coolify Air.
The Coolify Air is the lightest neck-mounted air conditioner around, weighing in at just 395g, or less than a pound. It's got a comfortable, flexible design that can fit necks of any shape or size without constricting or falling loose. It's also remarkably quiet while in use, with a sound rating of about 31 decibels. That's quieter than the sound of two people whispering to each other.
Don't let the Coolify Air's light weight and quiet operation put you off, though, because this device has cooling power to spare. Through a combination of 36 vents providing 360 degrees of airflow and a 6.82 square inch TEC KU 2.0 neck cooling chip, you can instantly lower your ambient temperature by a good 10 degrees with a quick press of a button. By tapping the buttons on the side, you can switch between full-power cooling, a gentle fan-powered breeze, and soothing warmth on the back of your neck.
The Coolify Air is available for purchase on Amazon and the TORRAS website for $149.00, where it comes in three colors: Matte Black, Ivory, and Pink. Remember to visit the TORRAS website before Father's Day, June 15, and grab at least two items for 15% off or three or more items for 20% off.