Help Your Dad Stay Cool This Father's Day With Coolify Personal Air Conditioners

The annoying thing about a cheap neck fan is that all it really does is turn on, sit on your neck, and blow hot air into your face. If you want more efficient cooling, you need something that actually cools you off, first and foremost, as well as something with a greater degree of control that you don't need to constantly reach up to your neck to adjust. All of these and more are features your dad will love on the Coolify Cyber portable neck air conditioner.

While the Coolify Cyber's design does include 360 degree cooling vents, powered by four powerful aerodynamic motors, it's not just moving air around. The back of the Coolify Cyber is covered in three TEC cooling modules utilizing patented graphene thermal conductivity, with a total cooling surface area of 14,975 mm², the largest cooling surface you'll find in the entire industry. As soon as you power the Coolify Cyber on, the back of your neck receives an excellent icy chill, with the coolness circulated further by those 360 degree vents. If your dad isn't in the mood for powerful cooling, don't worry; you can also turn the cooling elements off to use just the fans, or even invert the temperature entirely for soothing heat therapy.

The Coolify Cyber can be controlled via dual display screens on the sides, but if you'd rather not reach up to your neck, you can also control it with greater efficiency through the paired Coolify smartphone app. Using the app, you can dynamically switch between the Coolify Cyber's four modes: Eco Mode for battery conservation, Auto Mode for a curated chill based on ambient temperatures, Alternating Mode for a moving chill that prevents numbness, and Relief Mode for a combination of cooling and heat therapy.

The Coolify Cyber is available for purchase on Amazon and the TORRAS website for $279.00, where it comes in three colors: Cascade Black, Stainless Steel, and Natural Titanium.