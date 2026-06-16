You Might Think These High-End Monitors Aren't Worth It, But Hear Us Out

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As powerful and compact as laptops have become, you simply cannot replicate the experience that the bigger screen of a dedicated monitor can provide. Modern monitors have gotten slimmer, sharper, and more affordable. Plus, if you buy smartly, you can even use USB to connect to a monitor, eliminating the mess that dongles usually create. If you're shopping for a new monitor in 2026, it's pretty difficult to make the wrong choice, given how most displays are Full HD at minimum and often offer refresh rates of 100Hz or more. Once you move beyond the budget segment, however, you'll find a vast selection of premium offerings that can sometimes cost as much as a computer itself.

As someone who enjoys playing competitive games like "Counter-Strike 2," it's easy for me to see the appeal of high refresh rate monitors — but these aren't the only kinds of premium displays you can get. There are monitors with expensive OLED panels or those with wide gamut coverage that are geared towards creative work that involves video editing or graphic design. Then there are ultrawide displays or monitors with built-in USB hubs or webcams. While these kinds of displays are often priced higher than your run-of-the-mill office monitor, for the right person, the added features can justify the premium. Here's a more in-depth look at why these monitors may be worth the money for some.