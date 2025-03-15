120Hz Doesn't Mean 120FPS: Here's The Difference
When shopping for a gaming monitor or TV, you've likely come across terms like "120Hz refresh rate" and "120FPS." While these numbers might seem interchangeable, they actually refer to two very different things. Many people assume that if they have a 120Hz monitor, they will automatically experience games running at 120FPS... but that isn't necessarily the case. Refresh rate (Hz) and frame rate (FPS) both contribute to smoother visuals, but the key difference between them is that they serve different functions.
The refresh rate of a display — measured in Hertz (Hz) — indicates how many times per second the screen updates with a new image. FPS, or frames per second, refers to the number of images a graphics card can generate and send to the monitor each second. If FPS is higher than the monitor's refresh rate, the extra frames won't be displayed, leading to a bottleneck. On the other hand, if the refresh rate is higher than the FPS output, you won't get the full benefits of the higher refresh rate. Understanding these differences can help you make better decisions when upgrading your display or graphics hardware, helping you enjoy a smoother and more responsive gaming experience overall. Here's how it all breaks down.
What does 120Hz mean?
A 120Hz monitor refreshes 120 times per second, making motion look smoother compared to lower refresh rates like 60Hz. However, the refresh rate alone does not determine how many frames you will actually see — it only sets the upper limit for what the monitor can display. If a game or video only outputs 60FPS, a 120Hz screen won't magically increase the frame rate. It will simply refresh the same frames more often. In this instance, the 60 frames per second would be spread out across those 120 refreshes, essentially displaying each of the 60 frames twice per second.
Higher refresh rates are especially beneficial for fast-paced gaming, as they reduce motion blur and input lag, making actions feel more responsive. Additionally, a high refresh rate can enhance your experience in other ways beyond gaming. When scrolling through web pages, navigating system interfaces, or even watching videos filmed at higher frame rates, the smoothness is noticeable. This makes 120Hz and above a popular choice not only for competitive gamers but also for professionals who value fluid motion in their workflows. Many modern TVs and monitors come with motion-enhancing features to take advantage of these higher refresh rates, though they often require optimizing content and adjusting settings to work effectively.
What does 120FPS mean?
Unlike refresh rate, which is a characteristic of the display, FPS is determined by the power of your GPU (graphics processing unit) and CPU (central processing unit). A higher FPS generally results in smoother gameplay and more fluid motion. However, if your monitor's refresh rate is lower than your GPU's FPS output, you won't fully experience those extra frames. For instance, if your graphics card is capable of running a game at 120FPS but your monitor is only 60Hz, you'll only see 60 frames per second, and the rest will go to waste.
It's also worth noting that FPS can fluctuate depending on the complexity of the game and the workload on your hardware. Some games allow you to set an FPS cap to ensure consistent performance, while others might see frame drops if your system isn't powerful enough. Features like variable refresh rate (VRR) help to smooth out inconsistencies, preventing noticeable stutter and screen tearing. Gamers who prioritize high FPS often invest in high-end GPUs, powerful CPUs, and sufficient RAM to avoid bottlenecks and maintain stable performance.
Matching Hz and FPS
A mismatch between Hz and FPS can lead to visual artifacts such as screen tearing, where parts of multiple frames appear on the screen at once, creating a disjointed look. Technologies like G-Sync (NVIDIA) and FreeSync (AMD) help address this issue by dynamically adjusting the monitor's refresh rate to match the FPS output. This synchronization ensures a seamless experience, especially in high-action scenes where sudden FPS drops can otherwise be jarring.
Beyond gaming, the refresh rate and FPS relationship also impacts video playback. Most movies and TV shows are filmed at 24FPS or 30FPS, meaning even a 120Hz screen will primarily be displaying the same frames multiple times. However, some newer content — video games, for one, but also a growing number of sports broadcasts and high-frame-rate movies — might take advantage of higher refresh rates to create a more lifelike viewing experience.
To maximize visual performance, it's important to match your TV or monitor's refresh rate with your GPU's capabilities. Competitive gamers should aim for a high refresh rate display combined with a system powerful enough to push high FPS consistently. Casual players may not notice as dramatic a difference, but they can still benefit from smoother animations and reduced input lag.