120Hz Doesn't Mean 120FPS: Here's The Difference

When shopping for a gaming monitor or TV, you've likely come across terms like "120Hz refresh rate" and "120FPS." While these numbers might seem interchangeable, they actually refer to two very different things. Many people assume that if they have a 120Hz monitor, they will automatically experience games running at 120FPS... but that isn't necessarily the case. Refresh rate (Hz) and frame rate (FPS) both contribute to smoother visuals, but the key difference between them is that they serve different functions.

The refresh rate of a display — measured in Hertz (Hz) — indicates how many times per second the screen updates with a new image. FPS, or frames per second, refers to the number of images a graphics card can generate and send to the monitor each second. If FPS is higher than the monitor's refresh rate, the extra frames won't be displayed, leading to a bottleneck. On the other hand, if the refresh rate is higher than the FPS output, you won't get the full benefits of the higher refresh rate. Understanding these differences can help you make better decisions when upgrading your display or graphics hardware, helping you enjoy a smoother and more responsive gaming experience overall. Here's how it all breaks down.

