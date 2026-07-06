5 Common Samsung Galaxy Watch Problems You Should Be Aware Of
I have been a Samsung Galaxy Watch owner since the Tizen OS era. Ever since the company shifted its base to Wear OS, things have come so far ahead that they are now the only real competitor to the Apple Watch, be it in terms of style or health tracking. Currently, the Galaxy Watch8 series is Samsung's latest lineup, and we are awaiting the launch of the Galaxy Watch9 series. Whether you are wearing a regular Galaxy Watch or the Ultra, or even the older Galaxy Watch, the appeal is obvious in its circular AMOLED display, solid fitness tracking, and deep integration with Galaxy devices.
Samsung has even packed features that don't come enabled by default, like Universal Gestures and hard-fall detection. But even with all these features, no smartwatch is perfect, and Galaxy Watches are no exception. I am the owner of the Galaxy Watch4 and the latest Galaxy Watch8, and similar to other owners, I also run into a handful of recurring annoyances. Some are related to software, some are tied to the hardware, while some are just part of living with a device so small. Battery life is a key concern, and owners have noticed a discrepancy between Samsung's official runtime claims and what people experience daily.
But before you assume your watch is broken or faulty, it is helpful to know which problems are common, why they happen, and how Samsung recommends fixing them. Here are five Samsung Galaxy Watch problems that owners run into most often and how to fix them.
The touchscreen responds slowly
This is not a once-in-a-while issue that I, and many like me, face on our Samsung Galaxy Watches. Nothing is more frustrating than tapping a tile on your smartwatch and watching the screen respond to it after several seconds. A laggy and unresponsive touchscreen is one of the most reported Galaxy Watch complaints, and it is rarely a sign that the hardware is failing. While this is more prominent on older Galaxy watches like the Galaxy Watch4 I have, even newer watches, such as the Galaxy Watch8, are prone to this issue.
The reason your Galaxy Watch's touchscreen is responding slowly could be due to multiple background processes, a buildup of cached data, or a pending update that might have introduced a fix for this issue. Samsung actually maintains a page for troubleshooting this exact problem on Galaxy watches. According to the company, restarting the watch, clearing the cache, and installing the latest update are among the best solutions to resolve this problem.
I faced the same issue with my Galaxy Watch8, which I upgraded from the Galaxy Watch7. The solution that fixed the laggy touchscreen response for me was to clear the background processes and restart the watch. Since I applied this solution, aside from occasional hiccups, I haven't encountered any major touchscreen responsiveness issues. If nothing else fixes the problem, you can opt to factory reset your watch.
The battery drains faster than it should
One of the biggest issues faced by Samsung Galaxy Watch owners is that their smartwatch batteries don't last as long as those of some other brands. You have to charge it a couple of times just to get through the day. This complaint isn't just with older watches, such as the Galaxy Watch4, but it is arguably the most common issue across every generation of Samsung Galaxy watches. Speaking of the latest model, Samsung claims that both models of the Galaxy Watch8 can deliver up to 30 hours of battery life.
But in reality, some Redditors have complained about getting only 15 to 20 hours of battery life from their Galaxy Watch8. Our research found that there is not one but multiple potential culprits behind this battery drain issue. AOD (Always On Display), background app refresh, GPS turned on, or a heavy watch face with too many complications are some of the reasons behind this problem. Samsung has acknowledged this issue and has offered a checklist for reduced battery life on your Galaxy Watch.
This includes solutions such as reducing your Galaxy Watch's brightness and disabling unused sensors, including GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. You should also turn off health trackers you won't need, such as automatic heart rate and auto stress. Closing background apps and clearing the cache might also help fix this problem. Replacing a battery is the only option when your watch is under warranty and of high value.
It won't connect to your phone
Imagine this -– you unlock your phone expecting all your notifications and steps to sync, and you wouldn't need to take it out most of the day, only to find out that your watch hasn't connected to your phone at all. Sounds frustrating, right? You will not only miss important notifications that might need your attention, but also your daily step goal you might've set. Connectivity hiccups are among some of the most common issues on a Samsung Galaxy watch, which tend to show (most often) after a software update.
To fix this problem, you usually have to toggle the Bluetooth off and back on, forgetting and re-pairing the device inside the Galaxy Wearable app, or restarting both devices. Being a Galaxy Watch owner, I have experienced this issue with my phone, which is also from Samsung. Things get trickier when you are not using a Samsung phone. According to Samsung, you should check and allow Google Play Service permissions on your phone, especially for location and Bluetooth.
A Galaxy Watch owner has also recommended checking the Bluetooth device list and removing any previously paired Galaxy Watch from the list, deleting the Galaxy Wearable app, and then reinstalling and re-pairing the watch again to fix this issue. If nothing works, then you might want to see if resetting your Galaxy Watch does any wonders for you or not.
It misses your notifications and alerts
Another consequence of your Samsung Galaxy Watch not connecting to your phone is missed notifications and alerts. This has happened to me. My phone buzzes, but my wrist remains absolutely silent. Missed notifications are quite frustrating because that is one of the most important reasons you got yourself a smartwatch. The fact that smartwatches let you view notifications, call alerts, and messages without taking your phone out of your pocket is the very reason one purchases a smartwatch.
But if you have to constantly pull out your phone even with a smartwatch, then this undercuts the entire point of having one. Your smartwatch might be missing notifications because the notification permissions were reset after a software update. This could also be because Do Not Disturb is synced incorrectly between devices, or a battery optimization setting is quietly muting the speaker on your watch.
Samsung's troubleshooting page for this specific issue suggests cranking up the volume and vibration settings to verify that notifications access hasn't been revoked by the Galaxy Wearable app. You might also want to check and toggle off the "Mute all sounds" under the Hearing enhancements settings. Also, cross-check that you haven't accidentally enabled Theater mode and Do Not Disturb.
Heart rate readings are inaccurate
One of the primary reasons you get a smartwatch, especially a Samsung Galaxy Watch, is to get accurate health tracking. While Samsung itself clearly states that its watches aren't a medical device and shouldn't be used to diagnose or treat medical conditions, they offer reliable health and fitness tracking, good for everyday use. If you have a medical condition or need precise health monitoring, you should rely on a medical-grade device. That said, Samsung Galaxy Watches generally provide accurate heart rate monitoring for day-to-day use.
The Samsung EU community forum dedicated to heart rate issues illustrates just how widespread the issue is. Multiple owners of Samsung Galaxy Watch devices across different generations report inconsistent readings during exercise. To fix this issue, ensure the watch band is securely fastened to your wrist so the sensor is flush with your skin and there's no gap. You should also clean the sensor once in a while.
Optical heart rate sensors were never going to be perfect, no matter how advanced and capable the hardware becomes. Every Galaxy Watch uses a sensor that reads your pulse through light bouncing off blood flow under your skin, and that method is inherently sensitive to movement and fit. The tech itself is solid, but if it is not properly secured on your wrist, or your wrist is sweaty or there is any interference, the reading will not be accurate, no matter how good the sensor is.