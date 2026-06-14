Samsung Galaxy Watch Battery Life: Owners Reveal How Long It Actually Lasts
Getting a Samsung Galaxy Watch is an enticing proposition for tech lovers for a number of different reasons. You might be interested in them for their vibrant AMOLED displays and designer appearance, or you might be more interested in their smartphone integration and suite of fitness-tracking capabilities. But once you get past the glitz and glamor of form and features, there's one specific criterion that is going to be important to just about everyone: battery life.
Smartwatch battery life varies quite a bit depending on how you use the watch, but some can last significantly longer than others on average. In the battle for the smartwatch with the best battery, Samsung has traditionally been placed alongside Apple near the head of the pack. There are currently four different models in production. There's the slightly older Galaxy Watch7, which currently serves as a more affordable option; the middle-of-the-road Galaxy Watch8 and its more retro-inspired counterpart, the Galaxy Watch8 Classic; and, finally, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch Ultra. Those interested in purchasing one of these devices for themselves might first want to learn a bit more about the battery life they can expect.
Of course, Samsung has its official reported run times, but these might not be all that reliable in practice. Samsung itself states, "Battery life is based on results from internal lab tests for typical usage pattern scenarios conducted by Samsung. Actual battery life may vary depending on different usage patterns, device model, or the battery manufacturer." One of the best ways to see how these watches hold up in real-world use is to hear what their current owners have to say.
We looked to community platforms like Reddit to gather firsthand feedback from actual owners using these devices in the wild.
The Galaxy Watch7 and Watch8 have the lower runtimes
Taking a step outside Samsung's controlled testing facilities and looking at reports from real users reveals a bit of a hierarchy in the battery life of these devices. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Watch7's 425mAh battery will last up to 40 hours with AOD (always-on display) off, and up to 30 hours with it on. Reports from users seem to err a bit on the low side, however. Many report only 20-26 hours of battery life, even when turning off the AOD, Wi-Fi, and other battery-draining features. This struck many users as disappointing when it launched, as they found that their earlier Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5 models had actually lasted longer. It's worth noting that the Galaxy Watch7's power-saving and watch-only modes can significantly extend battery life if you're willing to accept a loss of functionality. Samsung says that "When on Power saving mode, some of the features, such as Wi-Fi connection and wake-up gesture and others, may become inaccessible; also, there may be restrictions on CPU speed, background network, and location."
There are actually two different variations of the Galaxy Watch8. There is a 40mm version that comes with a smaller 325mAh battery, and a 44mm model that comes with a slightly larger 435mAh battery. Samsung claims that both can deliver up to 30 hours of battery life, even with AOD turned on. Reports from users seem to be all over the place on this one. Some people have reported getting about a day and a half out of the watch, which seems close to Samsung's projections, but there are a lot of others who claim that a more realistic expectation is 15-24 hours.
The Galaxy Watch8 Classic and Galaxy Watch Ultra have a bit more longevity
Even though the Galaxy Watch8 Classic seems like a simple redesign of the standard models, there are a few differences under the hood that affect its overall performance. The battery in this watch has a 445mAh capacity, which Samsung once again states will give users up to 30 hours of activity with AOD on. This one, however, swings in the opposite direction, as many users are reporting much longer runtimes. There are a handful of reports of the battery only lasting about a day and a half, but these appear to be on the low end. Most people seem to get closer to two days out of a single charge, and a handful claim theirs can last three or even four days with Wi-Fi and AOD off.
That said, the Galaxy Watch Ultra seems to be the company's true king of longevity. Samsung calls it the company's "longest-lasting watch battery ever." It has a 590mAh capacity, and the company claims that it can last up to 60 hours with AOD on, and its Power Saving Mode can take it all the way to 100 hours. This isn't all bluster, either. The shortest lifespans reported are generally between two and two and a half days –which is closer to the top end for most other Samsung smartwatches. Most people appear to claim that standard use(presumably with Power Save Mode turned off) yields about three days. Better yet, there are also several reports from users verifying that they can get more than four days out of the watch when the appropriate battery-saving settings are enabled.