Samsung Galaxy Watch Battery Life: Owners Reveal How Long It Actually Lasts

Getting a Samsung Galaxy Watch is an enticing proposition for tech lovers for a number of different reasons. You might be interested in them for their vibrant AMOLED displays and designer appearance, or you might be more interested in their smartphone integration and suite of fitness-tracking capabilities. But once you get past the glitz and glamor of form and features, there's one specific criterion that is going to be important to just about everyone: battery life.

Smartwatch battery life varies quite a bit depending on how you use the watch, but some can last significantly longer than others on average. In the battle for the smartwatch with the best battery, Samsung has traditionally been placed alongside Apple near the head of the pack. There are currently four different models in production. There's the slightly older Galaxy Watch7, which currently serves as a more affordable option; the middle-of-the-road Galaxy Watch8 and its more retro-inspired counterpart, the Galaxy Watch8 Classic; and, finally, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch Ultra. Those interested in purchasing one of these devices for themselves might first want to learn a bit more about the battery life they can expect.

Of course, Samsung has its official reported run times, but these might not be all that reliable in practice. Samsung itself states, "Battery life is based on results from internal lab tests for typical usage pattern scenarios conducted by Samsung. Actual battery life may vary depending on different usage patterns, device model, or the battery manufacturer." One of the best ways to see how these watches hold up in real-world use is to hear what their current owners have to say.

We looked to community platforms like Reddit to gather firsthand feedback from actual owners using these devices in the wild.