This Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Setting Can Seriously Extend Your Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 is among the best smartwatches you can buy, and Galaxy Watches are the obvious choice for most people who own a Samsung phone like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Whether you're tracking your fitness goals or want to control your phone from your wrist, the Watch7 gets the job done. However, it does have one undeniable pain point: the frustrating battery life.

For those who take advantage of every feature the Galaxy Watch7 has to offer, it can be a struggle to make it through a day without needing to charge the watch. Even more frustrating is the lack of support for wireless power sharing from a Galaxy smartphone. Whereas older Galaxy Watches could charge off the back of a phone, the Watch7 will only draw power from a supported charger. That makes conserving its battery life even more important.

The key to saving battery life on the Galaxy Watch7 is the same as on any other smartwatch or smartphone: reduce the display usage. The display is the most battery-intensive component of most devices, often followed by the CPU. Samsung includes a power-saving mode that tackles both in one shot and leads to multiple extra days of battery life. There's also a watch-only mode that can extend the battery by up to three weeks. However, there are less drastic steps you can take that may be better for most people. We tested these features on a U.S. version of the 44mm Watch7, but most of them should work on any newer Galaxy Watch, including the Watch Ultra and the brand-new Watch8 and Watch8 Classic. Here's how it all works.