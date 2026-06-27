5 Must-Try Samsung Galaxy Watch Features That Don't Come Enabled By Default

Whether you're cooking or working in the yard, plenty of moments arise when you have dirty and/or wet fingers that you don't want smearing your Galaxy Watch's screen. The Apple Watch combats this with a secret feature known as hand gestures. The Galaxy Watch has the exact same thing, albeit under the moniker Universal Gestures. Almost identical to the Apple Watch, Samsung's Universal Gestures uses pinches and fist squeezes to control the watch. It's marketed as an accessibility feature, but once you use it, it becomes clear that it's something all users should have access to.

Samsung gives you four distinct gestures — a pinch, double pinch, fist squeeze, and double fist squeeze — to control your watch virtually finger-free. In a nutshell, making a fist selects things, and pinching navigates forward and backward through available options. This is distinct from the confusingly named Gestures (sans Universal), introduced for the Galaxy Watch8 and available on older models as well, which adds other gestures to the mix like shaking your watch or making a "knocking" motion for certain contextual actions. If you prefer gestures that only make themselves available at the moment of action (say, acting on a ringing call), Gestures will be enough. Universal Gestures may be more useful for some since, as the name suggests, it should work anywhere, for anything.

Universal Gestures are available for users of One UI 5 Watch. At a minimum, you'll need the Watch 4 or Watch 5. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Interaction and Dexterity > Universal Gestures to enable them. You should get a quick user tutorial, which will tell you that you can turn Universal Gestures on with a double fist squeeze.