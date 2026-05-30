7 Of The Best Smartwatches You Can Buy In 2026
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The wearable technology landscape has shifted dramatically over the past few years. They've transformed from basic step-counters to advanced health companions. You can now get details about your sleep, your heartbeat rhythm, get a basic ECG done, and even check your blood pressure. Smartwatches are no longer just about logging a morning run and seeing app notifications, but they're seamlessly integrated into our daily routines. Of course, when shopping for that new smartwatch, there is still a difference between cheap and expensive smartwatches in terms of build quality, sensor accuracy, and long-term support.
This market has matured into something meaningful and interesting. With new releases now featuring better battery life, sharper displays, improved health tracking, and designs that people are actually excited to put on their wrist. We are also seeing the return of tactile buttons with recently released smartwatches, as brands are making efforts to blur the line between traditional timepieces and wrist computers.
Choosing the right smartwatch always comes down to personal priorities. The best choice for you depends on which ecosystem (Android, Apple, etc.) you're already in and what features are important to you. That's why we have compiled a list that takes into account customer reviews, personal experience, and long-term data to give you some of the best smartwatches you can buy right now.
Apple Watch Series 11
If you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem — meaning you own an iPhone or a bunch of Apple devices — then you'll know about the Apple Watch Series 11, the latest and greatest smartwatch offering from the company. This model promises one of the most compelling smartwatch experiences in the market. The level of integration with iPhone, the depth and reliability of its heart rate monitor, and the polished software all give you plenty of value for your money. I have previously owned an Apple Watch Series 8, and the only negative aspect of it was the battery. A few generations later, Apple has finally addressed that.
The Series 11 has a battery life of up to 24 hours, which is amazing, though of course real-life autonomy varies based on your smartwatch usage. Also, the Apple Watch Series 11 holds the title of the highest-rated smartwatch by Consumer Reports. CR praised the watch for its accurate tracking of heart rate, step count, and sleep.
The Series 11 brought a major new addition, the Hypertension notifications. Though not exclusive to Apple Watch Series 11, this feature is available in over 150 countries. It looks for patterns of chronic high blood pressure and alerts users about hypertension. The screen has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, making the display perfectly visible in harsh outdoor sunlight. If you are sitting on an older device and debating whether you should buy a Series 8 instead, even just the physical upgrades are enough to justify the leap.
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic
If you are looking for the best smartwatch in the Android world, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic is your answer. With this model, Samsung brought back the rotating bezel, which was removed after the Galaxy Watch6 Classic in 2023. Fan demands persuaded Samsung to put the physical rotating bezel back on the watch. In my opinion, this is the best way to navigate a smartwatch without having to touch the screen. This is also the first time a Samsung watch shipped with Google Gemini support built in, which is useful for setting reminders, pulling weather updates, and summarizing tasks without touching the phone.
The device carries a certain weight and presence, that commands attention to the wrist, steering away from its minimalist look. I have used the Galaxy Watch4 (and still have it), but the Galaxy Watch8 Classic was enough to lure me into buying it. It has the perfect combination of software and hardware that I was looking for. However, if you currently own a recent Galaxy Watch, it's worth investigating whether the upgrade to Galaxy Watch8 is worth it for you.
The AMOLED display peaks out at 3,000 nits. The whole watch can resist water immersion of up to five atmospheres and has an IP68 rating. It also claims to introduce antioxidant level (related to dietary needs) and vascular load (an indicator of cardiovascular need) as two new health metrics. The interface and the battery life have also been improved. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic is one of the best Android smartwatches and is an absolute no-brainer for Samsung Galaxy fans.
Google Pixel Watch 4
While iPhone users overwhelmingly default to the Apple Watch for the best ecosystem integration experience, things in the Android world are slightly different. Google, the owner of Android, released its first-ever smartwatch in 2022, and the current generation — the Google Pixel Watch 4 — is a good option in 2026. While the Pixel Watch 4 isn't much different from its predecessor, the new W5 Gen 2 processor with a Cortex-M55 co-processor and better battery life is something that makes it a better buy.
If you are looking for a smartwatch that lasts a long time on your wrist, the Pixel Watch 4 is a good option. In our review of the Pixel Watch 4, we tested the battery life and came away highly impressed. In an era where most smartwatch batteries would die in about a day, the Watch 4 could last a solid two days or more. The display has also seen an improvement of 10% more screen real estate than the Pixel Watch 3, which isn't exactly visible to the naked eye, thanks to the smaller bezels. It tops out at 3,000 nits of peak brightness, 1,000 more than the Pixel Watch 3. It is available in two sizes and a bunch of different colors.
Compared to the Pixel Watch 3, the most notable change is that Gemini support is now built-in, meaning you can throw it any question or make it do any task you need right from your wrist. Aside from all the standard health tracking features, the Pixel Watch 4 can be used as a cycling dashboard. Not something new, but nice to have as a built-in feature. While there are cheaper alternatives to the Pixel Watch 4, this smartwatch justifies its $400 price with a premium build, seamless experience, and battery life.
Garmin Venu 4
Battery anxiety is the silent killer of modern smartwatch experience, but it completely vanishes the moment you strap on the Garmin Venu 4. While other smartwatches are good for normal users, a serious runner or cyclist will want something more specialized. When you aim for such heavy tasks, battery life becomes crucial, and Garmin Venu 4 delivers.
The Venu 4 comes with an all-metal casing and an AMOLED display, which is brighter than the Venu 3. However, while the Garmin Venu 4 being able to last up to 12 days on a single charge is impressive, battery life is slightly down from its predecessor because of the brighter display, according to Tom's Guide. Speaking of features, on top of nap detection, the Garmin Venu 4 also gets two new sleep features — sleep alignment and sleep consistency. Additionally, it gets Garmin's most advanced training tools, such as Training Readiness and suggested workouts, along with ECG readings, making it a true fitness enthusiast watch.
Our review of the Garmin Venu 3 will give you a good idea of what this brand offers. Sadly, there is still no cellular data option, and its store has limited apps. But the Venu doesn't try to be the next Google or Samsung watch, and instead focuses on providing accurate fitness readings.
Withings ScanWatch 2
In a market that is filled with smartwatches with glowing OLED screens and watches that are more of a mobile phone on a wrist, the Withings ScanWatch 2 tries to be different. Embracing subtlety is a bold design choice, but that's what makes it stand out from the crowd. The ScanWatch 2 is available in two sizes and a bunch of colors, and there is also the option to choose band types. It's a good choice for those looking to track their health metrics without wearing something that looks like a traditional smartwatch.
This hybrid approach is quite impressive. Behind the mechanical hands, the Withings ScanWatch 2 can perform single-lead ECGs (which are useful, if limited) and sleep tracking, packaged with traditional aesthetics that can go with any outfit. In their review, experts at PCMag praised the smartwatch's design and the staggering 30-day battery life, which completely changes the user experience and frees you from daily charging. While the original ScanWatch barely impressed our reviewer when it came out, the ScanWatch 2 seems to be an upgrade well done. The watch comes with body temperature tracking and menstrual cycle tracking.
So, if you hate the traditional smartwatch look and want something aesthetically pleasing on your wrist, without compromising on all the health-tracking features of regular smartwatches, the $370 Withings ScanWatch 2 is something you should consider.
Apple Watch Ultra 3
Don't be confused by the second Apple Watch gracing this list when we already have the Apple Watch Series 11, which we called one of the best smartwatches you can buy in 2026. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 serves a totally different customer segment — it's heavily marketed towards deep-sea divers and explorers who are always on the move. To satisfy their needs, Apple went all out with a bulky titanium frame and blindingly bright display. This watch is called "Ultra" because it offers rugged durability and exceptional battery life.
Owning an Apple Watch Ultra over the Watch Series 11 shows the user is more concerned about practicality that extra features. If you spend meaningful time running trails, swimming in open water, or going on multi-day hikes, or often put yourself in a situation where you might need emergency satellite messaging, the Watch Ultra is for you. Ray Maker, aka DC Rainmaker — an influential sports technology reviewer — completed a 70km non-stop hike/trail-run just to see if the Watch Ultra 3's battery would hold, and it did. Separately, he noted that the two-way satellite communication on the watch is the easiest of any device he's tested.
Compared to the Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 has better water resistance, a better build, and longer battery life. But again, it is not for everyone.
Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro
Most of the popular smartwatches in the market are tied to an ecosystem, dominated by Apple and Samsung. But the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro breaks up this ecosystem, and is ideal for the audience that just wants great hardware and a long battery life. The hardware feels premium — it has a titanium bezel, a sapphire crystal display, and a build quality that gives smartwatches from Samsung and Apple a run for their money.
Experts at GSM Arena tested the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro under a heavy-use scenario — using GPS tracking, voice calls, and a high brightness watch face during an intense workout — and the GT Pro lasted six days, much more than what the best options from Samsung and Apple offered. On settings approximating a normal day, but with the brightness set very low, the watch lasted 10 days. Since Huawei doesn't rely on a proprietary ecosystem, the GT 5 Pro works fluidly across both Android and iOS, something that cannot be said about any Apple or Samsung product on this list.
The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro offers golf, diving, and trail run modes, but the app ecosystem is thin and there is no cellular data option. Those are real trade-offs, but for someone who wants good-looking hardware, reliable health data, and a battery that lasts long, the GT 5 Pro is an excellent choice.
Methodology
To pick the best smartwatches, we didn't just look at spec sheets. We used our personal experience, read through customer feedback, and referenced the work of other trusted reviewers. We focused on the things that actually matter in a smartwatch: accurate health tracking, a battery that keeps it alive for more than half a day, how good it looks on your wrist, and if it's actually worth your hard-earned cash. Finally, we made sure to include a watch for everyone; Whether you're Team iPhone, Team Android, or somewhere in between, we made sure to include options that will pair perfectly with your phone.