Is An Apple Watch Series 8 Still Worth Buying In 2026?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The first-generation Apple Watch unlocked a slew of health-tracking features and Apple ecosystem advantages, laying the groundwork for what would become the most popular smartwatch globally. The latest from Apple offers a bezel-free experience, a host of advanced sensors, and things you didn't realize your Apple Watch could even do. Pricing starts at $400 for the GPS-only variant, but you can pick up a model with cellular connectivity for $100 more. The Apple Watch Series 11 is the best smartwatch you can buy, according to Consumer Reports. It can act as an independent tracker if you're going to the gym or for a quick run and don't want to bring your iPhone along.

Apple releases a new generation of the Apple Watch each year, and although major year-over-year changes are rare, the improvements do stack up over the course of a few generations. The pricier Apple Watch Ultra 3, with its rigid body and beefier battery, is recommended for power users and athletes. For those looking to slip into the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch SE 3 remains the most affordable current-gen smartwatch that the company sells.

That said, you can often pick up older refurbished models of the Apple Watch through third-party retailers like Best Buy. For instance, the Apple Watch Series 8 is available on Amazon in renewed condition for as low as $165. If you're looking for a functional watchOS experience and don't mind losing out on a few of the latest extras, it is still a worthy buy in 2026.