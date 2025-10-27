5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Pixel Watch 4

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smartwatches have become as ubiquitous as smartphones in recent years. For good reason too, since a good smartwatch is a portal to get insights into one's health and fitness. From heart rate and SpO2 levels to even ECG and blood pressure, smartwatches can even save lives by notifying you and calling emergency services in case of a mishap. Apart from tracking workouts and fitness levels, another good use case for a smartwatch is to view incoming calls and notifications. While an Apple Watch is widely regarded as the best smartwatch one can buy, it only works with an iPhone. The Google Pixel Watch 4 is an equivalent competitor on the Android side of things, but it's also quite expensive. Not everyone wants to spend close to $400 on a smartwatch, especially since smartphones have also gotten expensive. So, we've put together a list of five cheaper alternatives to the Google Pixel Watch 4.

The best part about using an Android smartphone is the wide variety of smartwatch options. Whether you want one that can run third-party apps like a phone, or you only want a simple fitness tracker without any bells and whistles, we've got you covered. We've included smartwatches that prioritize battery life, the accuracy of health metrics, and software features. The recommendations have been made based on personal experience with these smartwatches by SlashGear writers, so you can rest assured that you're getting the best value for your money without having to compromise on features.