5 Gadgets That Can Save Your Life

If you're an iPhone owner, the Apple Watch is arguably the most convenient Apple gadget that you can buy, right behind the actual iPhone. Its health and fitness tracking, wide support for third-party accessories, and deep integration with the Apple ecosystem make it one of the best smartwatches out there.

The Apple Watch has a lot of features you're probably not even aware of, but Emergency SOS, heart rate monitoring, and Crash Detection are the most important features that make it a life-saving device. These features work reliably to protect people in real-world scenarios, as seen in the story of Amanda Faulker.

Per Hawke's Bay Today, a New Zealand psychiatrist, Amanda Faulker, was alerted to a life-threatening medical condition when her Apple Watch kept bugging her about an unusually high resting heart rate. Eventually giving in to the alerts, she sought medical attention and was diagnosed with leukemia. Doctors said that if she had come in 48 hours later, the situation could have been fatal.

CBS News highlighted another critical story. In Wisconsin, a teenager's Apple Watch alerted authorities to a severe car crash when it automatically detected the collision and called 911. Because of this call, first responders found the driver and were able to provide immediate medical attention. Fire Chief Ronal Molnar stated that the outcome would have been uncertain if not for this call.

These are just two of many real-life examples where Apple's safety features have proven to be essential in moments of crisis.