10 Low-Tech Gadgets That Are Surprisingly Useful

Our lives are full of all kinds of fancy and complicated technological marvels — from airplanes and cars to Wi-Fi and smartphones. And while there are plenty of smart devices that will make your life easier, gadgets don't all have to be complex or intricate (or even made up of more than one part) to be handy. Like, have you seen the wheel? Absolute classic!

So this time, rather than breaking down a list of the best kinds of a given object as presented by different manufacturers, we're going to be looking at a couple handfuls of disparate goodies. Both because they're the kind of gear you might not be familiar with, and because even if you do know about them (or even own them), they could have additional uses outside of their main design intentions.

For the sake of simplicity, the list has been organized by... well... simplicity. With the most internally or mechanically complex devices at the top and the simplest at the end. But don't mistake that simplicity for a lack of usefulness.