Major Humidifier Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Figuring out the ideal humidifier may require a bit more thought than expected. There are a few varieties of mist temperature (cool mist, warm mist, and dual-mist), but the way in which a given model produces its mist is what you really want to pay attention to.

Vaporizers make mist by boiling water to create steam. Which certainly gets the job done but also uses more energy than other kinds of humidifier, and the heating element makes them a bit more dangerous (i.e. they could burn someone).

Evaporative humidifiers use a fan to pull air through a wick filter and then push it out into the room. They also tend to be on the larger size (compared to ultrasonic) but often provide more area coverage.

Ultrasonic humidifiers use vibrations to create mist, and are generally the most quiet and energy-conscious options. However, they typically call for distilled or filtered water — to avoid calcification caused by the minerals in tap water — and don't often include filters.

Also consider how much effort they take to clean. Cleaning a humidifier is regularly necessary to avoid mold or bacteria buildup being blown out into your living space. A humidifier's construction and design could mean the difference between a few minutes of cleaning once a week or a half hour or more. Something to note about this list is that, while we are saving the best for last, the preceding brands aren't inherently "bad." They're just not the best.