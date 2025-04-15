5 High-Tech Gadgets Worth The Hefty Price Tag
You cannot escape technology if you want to live in a modern society. However, gadgets cost money, and with the cost of living getting higher every year, you'll certainly want to ensure that you're not overspending on your gear. This is especially true with electronics — many manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, Google, and more, release new models almost every year.
Given that, you likely want to purchase the most affordable tech that will do the job. Fortunately, technologies that used to be expensive are now available for cheap. But even so, there are a few gadgets that you'll want to invest in, even if they come with a hefty price tag.
I've been a tech enthusiast all my life and have been working as a tech journalist for several years now. So, based on my experience, these are some of the gadgets you should not skimp on if you want to greatly improve your digital and physical quality of life.
A high-end laptop will last you years
I received my first laptop almost 20 years ago when I was still a student, and I find myself getting frustrated after a year or two with the lack of performance, and I end up buying another one. But I realized this happened because my parents (who weren't tech enthusiasts) usually bought the cheapest possible laptop for use in school.
A few years after I started working, I bought a high-end laptop that cost nearly four times than my old laptops. This PC, which I bought in 2014, was still working well in 2022. All I did was replace its slow HDD with a faster SSD, replace the thermal paste, and clean the vents when I ran into overheating issues. It probably would've still been working today if it hadn't been stolen from the person I lent it to.
That's why I recommend that my friends always buy the most expensive laptop they can afford. Some of the best laptops we've reviewed include the Asus Zenbook DUO and Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max — so, consider these models if you're in the market for a new computer.
Save your eyes with a 32-inch 4K monitor
When I finally started as a full-time writer, I used to rely on the 15-inch display of my laptop. While this might be sufficient for one to two-hour stints of work, I find my eyes tired and hurting more than usual after an eight-hour workday. That's because even the largest laptop displays at 16 to 17 inches still display small text and images, straining your vision unnecessarily.
So, one of the first investments I made was to purchase a 22-inch display. This immediately solved my eye problems, but I still find it too small to effectively display all the apps I need while working. As soon as I could afford them, I bought two ultrawide monitors, which allowed me to have all the programs I always use visible.
Some people do not like using multiple displays, but if you want (or can only have) one monitor, the sweet spot that I found for productivity is 32 inches and 4K resolution. This screen size will give you both the horizontal and vertical space to run all the apps you need simultaneously. But if you want to go all-out, consider the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9.
Increase your productivity with a folding phone
Folding phones are overkill for the average user, but if you like working while on the road, you're going to love the extra screen real estate this form factor delivers. For example, my wife, who is a layout artist, loves working on her Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. She says that the wide aspect ratio lets her see more of what she's working on, and the editing tools do not cover the canvas.
More importantly, its compact size means she can work on edits and changes wherever she is. So, even if we're on a beach or hiking through the mountains, she can whip out her phone and get things done if she wants to.
I also have a colleague who prefers working on his Samsung folding phone. He loved it because it was compact enough to bring anywhere, while the larger display made it easier for him to write. And since it folds into a phone, he said that it meant that he didn't have to bring another gadget with him (like a tablet) if he wanted to get some writing done.
Of course, you don't have to settle for a Samsung if you're not a fan. Google also made the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which we loved for its robust build and industrial design.
Active noise-canceling headphones will help you concentrate
Zoning in and focusing on your work can get difficult if you have noisy surroundings, so some listen to music to drown the world out. But there are times when the environmental noise is still too loud, so the best way to isolate yourself is to use active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones. Note that ANC headphones are different from passive noise-canceling headphones, as the former do more than just block out noise — instead, ANC headphones work by generating out-of-phase sound waves to cancel out the noise coming from around you.
The best ANC headphones can get pricey, like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Apple AirPods 4 with ANC. But they're totally worth it, not just because they can help you concentrate, but because of all the other benefits you get with them. Earbuds and headphones at this price point often deliver a level of sound quality that can make it feel as if you're in the same room as the artist you're listening to. Furthermore, many also feature Bluetooth multipoint technology, which lets two or more devices connect to the device simultaneously. So, even if your laptop is pumping music to your wireless headphones, you can answer a call on your smartphone without having to manually switch device connections.
Another reason why it's good to invest in pricey headphones is the comfort that premium devices deliver. Some cheaper headphones have a poor fit and weigh more, making them uncomfortable to wear for hours at a time. But a great pair would be comfortable to wear throughout the day, helping you concentrate on your tasks and avoid distractions.
A good quality monitor light bar will properly light up your desk
Many people won't consider a monitor bar high-tech and expensive, but the best ones could set you back more than $100 on Amazon — quite a price to pay for a lamp to light up your desk. However, I once bought a cheap light bar and found myself regretting the purchase. My first light bar purchase, which came from a no-brand company, put glare on my screen, making it difficult to see what I'm working on. And if I tilt it upward to reduce the amount of light bouncing from the display, I then get dazzled by the lamp itself.
So, I replaced it with a branded one, and it immediately solved all my problems. I get soft lighting in my work area, reducing eye strain, and it does not throw light on the monitor, preventing glare. But if you want an even better light bar, this BenQ ScreenBar Halo LED Monitor Light you can get from Amazon is one of the best available today. Sure, it's expensive, but its wireless knob control, smart brightness adjustment, and backlight features make it worth the spend.
Why I recommend these pricey gadgets
I've been shopping for my own gear for more than 15 years now, and my work for the past five years has been deeply involved in consumer tech. So, based on my experience, I know that it's sometimes better to hold off on a tech purchase than to purchase a cheap item. Sure, if you need a gadget immediately, then you should pick one that fits your budget and would work for your needs. But for some items, waiting and saving a little more to get the best that money can buy is the best course of action.