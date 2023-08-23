Samsung's Monstrous 57-Inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Finally Gets A Price
The newest entries in Samsung's Odyssey series of monitors are nothing short of impressive. One monitor that gaming enthusiasts have especially taken note of is the Odyssey Neo G9. Now, we finally have a price for this enormous 57-inch monitor currently on display at Gamescom 2023. Starting in October, you can pick up the Odyssey Neo G9 for $2499.99. Although this may seem like a lot, this monitor packs enough of a punch to justify its staggering price tag.
The curved Odyssey Neo G9 bolsters the world's first dual Ultra HD Quantum Mini LED panels that combine to display a resolution of 7680x2160. Some of the notable features of this monitor include HDR support, a brightness of 420 nits, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology.
It's also not too shabby for high-level gaming with its 1ms response time and 240 Hz refresh rate. Although, with the 57-inch screen, you may injure your neck while checking what's going on at the far sides of the monitor during a fast-paced match.
Apart from theatre-like experience and snappy response time, there is also another reason you may want to choose the Odyssey Neo G9 for your gaming setup.
For $2,500 you get a future-proof display
The Odyssey Neo G9 is one of the first gaming monitors to support DisplayPort 2.1 input. This technology is four years in the making and brings some benefits compared to former DisplayPort iterations. Notably, the bandwidth data rate for this input type is high at 80Gbps, which is three times the bandwidth of DisplayPort 1.4 — the typical input type found on most gaming monitors.
This technology's Ultra-High Bit Rate (UHBR) bandwidth capabilities are necessary for pumping out high resolutions and frame rates, like the 240 Hz refresh rate on the Odyssey Neo G9. Additionally, through DisplayPort 2.1, users can access Samsung's MultiView, which separates and displays three screens simultaneously on the monitor.
Users will need a top-of-the-line graphics card, such as a Radeon RX 7000 Series or RTX 4090 card, to utilize the capabilities of the DisplayPort 2.1 tech. If you have one of these cards or are interested in upgrading in the future, the Odyssey Neo G9 is your best bet at the moment for a monitor that can utilize everything your graphics card offers.
If you're short on cash, you can join the Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel giveaways for a chance to win a $10,000 gaming setup with an Odyssey Neo G9.