Samsung's Monstrous 57-Inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Finally Gets A Price

The newest entries in Samsung's Odyssey series of monitors are nothing short of impressive. One monitor that gaming enthusiasts have especially taken note of is the Odyssey Neo G9. Now, we finally have a price for this enormous 57-inch monitor currently on display at Gamescom 2023. Starting in October, you can pick up the Odyssey Neo G9 for $2499.99. Although this may seem like a lot, this monitor packs enough of a punch to justify its staggering price tag.

The curved Odyssey Neo G9 bolsters the world's first dual Ultra HD Quantum Mini LED panels that combine to display a resolution of 7680x2160. Some of the notable features of this monitor include HDR support, a brightness of 420 nits, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology.

It's also not too shabby for high-level gaming with its 1ms response time and 240 Hz refresh rate. Although, with the 57-inch screen, you may injure your neck while checking what's going on at the far sides of the monitor during a fast-paced match.

Apart from theatre-like experience and snappy response time, there is also another reason you may want to choose the Odyssey Neo G9 for your gaming setup.