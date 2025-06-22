10 Third-Party AirTag Accessories That Are Actually Worth Buying

The Apple AirTag is a simple product with no fancy gimmicks and only one purpose — helping you track your belongings, and occasionally, people. It's a testament to Apple's superior design thinking and works using Precision Finding. Here's the thing though: On its own, the AirTag is a small, unassuming disc with limited utility. It's not of much use unless it's safely attached to something, and that's where an entire market of creative AirTag accessories blooms. With the right add-ons, you can slip it onto your keychain, clip it onto your pet's collar, slide it into your wallet, attach it onto your luggage, even place it on your little toddler running around rampantly in Disneyland or a lost, elderly dementia patient; the possibilities are endless.

What started as a handful of basic cases has now exploded into an entire ecosystem of mounts, wearables, clips, and so on. We've scoured the internet to bring you a list of AirTag accessories that cut through the noise to give you great value. This list features top-rated products on Amazon that are highly functional, versatile across different use cases, and made by trusted, reliable brands.