10 Third-Party AirTag Accessories That Are Actually Worth Buying
The Apple AirTag is a simple product with no fancy gimmicks and only one purpose — helping you track your belongings, and occasionally, people. It's a testament to Apple's superior design thinking and works using Precision Finding. Here's the thing though: On its own, the AirTag is a small, unassuming disc with limited utility. It's not of much use unless it's safely attached to something, and that's where an entire market of creative AirTag accessories blooms. With the right add-ons, you can slip it onto your keychain, clip it onto your pet's collar, slide it into your wallet, attach it onto your luggage, even place it on your little toddler running around rampantly in Disneyland or a lost, elderly dementia patient; the possibilities are endless.
What started as a handful of basic cases has now exploded into an entire ecosystem of mounts, wearables, clips, and so on. We've scoured the internet to bring you a list of AirTag accessories that cut through the noise to give you great value. This list features top-rated products on Amazon that are highly functional, versatile across different use cases, and made by trusted, reliable brands.
Nomad Leather Loop
If you're after a minimalistic, elegant, and lightweight AirTag holder for your keys, Nomad's Leather Loop is definitely worth a look. Available in three vintage shades — black, beige, and rustic brown — it adds zero bulk to your pocket while keeping both your keys and AirTag in check. It's crafted from American Horween leather, finished with a stainless steel D-ring, and uses a 3M adhesive to keep your AirTag securely in place.
You can choose to attach a keyring or a carabiner to the D-ring for extra convenience, or hook it onto a bag if that's more your style. How you use it is totally up to you. The Nomad Leather Loop is available on the Nomad store for just $19. It's the kind of sleek, no-fuss accessory that looks fantastic and gets the job done. Plus, quality leather ages like fine wine over time, giving it even more character the longer you use it — it's not something you'll have to think about replacing every now and then. Nomad's also got a beautiful MagSafe leather cover that makes your charger look fancier, along with some other great leather products.
Pelican Protector AirTag Sticker Mount
You'll see a lot of AirTag accessories on this list, but few come close to the Pelican Protector AirTag Sticker Mount when it comes to durability. Its tough two-piece hard-shell design comes in multiple colors and sticks to just about any hard surface — luggage, gear, bikes, and even electronics. It locks together with a simple snap — no screws involved — and opens up just as easily when it's time to remove your AirTag.
Pelican's Protector Sticker Mount features smartly designed notches in its outer shell that amplify sound, making it easier to hear your AirTag when you're trying to track it down. A robust 3M adhesive keeps the case firmly stuck to your gear — no worries about it falling off (losing your tracker would be peak irony). The case itself is sturdy, keeps your AirTag secure, and with a solid 4.7 rating on Amazon and a great price, it's clearly doing its job well.
Spigen Valentinus Case
If you're after an AirTag case that's both stylish and practical, Spigen's Valentinus AirTag holder is definitely worth considering. It's built with high-quality faux leather in a sleek design that securely keeps your AirTag in place with a button closure. It also comes with a useful carabiner that you can clip onto any bag, pet collar, or keychain.
Spigen went with vegan faux leather for the Valentinus case, steering clear of animal-based materials without sacrificing durability or style. It's low maintenance too — just wipe it down with a damp towel and you're good to go. With over 16 years of experience as a leader in the industry, Spigen is known for making premium mobile accessories. What makes it even better is that this is a certified carbon-neutral company, so you're not trading the planet for a good deal. You can grab the Valentinus AirTag case for $24.99 from the official Spigen store or from Amazon, where it's currently featured as an Amazon's Choice product.
KeySmart Air Smart Key Organizer
The KeySmart Air key holder for Apple AirTag is one of the most intuitively designed products on this list. Its minimalistic look is paired with serious functionality, letting you carry up to five keys in one sleek setup. You can choose from vegan leather, genuine leather, or Flex (a soft silicone rubber material), depending on what style suits you best.
It also comes with a carabiner, so you can easily clip it to your car remote, backpack, or whatever else you're lugging around. The slim design slips right into your pocket without making it feel like you're carrying a toolbox. Putting the KeySmart Air together is a breeze — just unscrew it, pop in your keys and AirTag, and you're all set.
With a solid 4-star rating on Amazon, users love how smart and practical it is. That said, a few folks mention the screw might need a quick tighten now and then, so you might want to keep an eye on it. You can grab it on Amazon for $39.99 — which is a bit of a stretch compared to some alternatives — but for the style and convenience it brings? Totally worth it.
Caseology Vault AirTag Case
Sturdy, stylish, and functional — the Caseology Vault AirTag case checks all the boxes. That's no surprise considering Caseology is known for high-quality protective gear that's built to last, and has one of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases available. The Vault case is compact, durable, and even waterproof, so no matter where your AirTag ends up, you can count on it being protected.
The case is built with military-grade TPU, and features the iconic Caseology detailing and rugged design. It also includes an optional carabiner, making it easy to clip onto anything valuable. If you'd rather skip the carabiner, you can use the built-in ring hole to attach it to a keychain, zipper, or whatever else works for you.
A 4.5-star rating on Amazon has made the Caseology Vault AirTag case a customer favorite thanks to its solid build quality, secure AirTag fit, and great value for money. First released in 2021, the Vault case has stood the test of time, and since then, Caseology has joined the Spigen family. You can grab the Vault AirTag case on Amazon for $13.99.
Atech AirTag Multitool 7-in-1 Pro
If you want your AirTag case to work as hard as a Swiss Army knife, Atech is definitely the way to go. The Multitool 7-in-1 Pro doesn't just hold your AirTag in a tough stainless steel alloy body — it also packs in a keychain, carabiner, phone stand, bottle opener, and three hex wrenches in sizes 1/4H, 5.5mm, and 12mm. All of that in a sleek, pocket-friendly design makes it even more tempting.
With this multitool in your corner, you're ready to pop open a cold drink, keep your keys in check, clip it onto your bag, or fix up your bike without breaking a sweat. Plus, it's TSA compliant, so you can breeze through airport security without any hassle. Weighing just shy of 23 grams, the multitool is quite nifty. Looking for a smart birthday gift? You can grab one for just $29.99. The AirTag multitool comes in silver and black and is available at the Atech store.
Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag Mountain Bike
Bike thieves are the worst. If fortune isn't in your corner on a particular day, your bike can get stolen no matter how carefully you lock up out on the street, and proof of that lies in the fact that about 200,000 bikes get stolen in the U.S. every year. You can definitely invest in a better bike lock, but slipping an AirTag onto your bike gives you a leg up over those pesky thieves — and a real shot at getting it back. That's where Elevation Lab's TagVault AirTag for Mountain Bikes comes in. It hides in plain sight, is tough, waterproof, and easy to install. Just make sure you check your AirTag's battery levels — or replace the battery if needed — before you trust it to track your bike.
Weighing just 26 grams, this mount holds your AirTag snugly in place with anti-theft titanium bolts. You can tuck it under your bottle cage or mount it separately — it's your call. It's IPX5 rated, so rain, splashes, and muddy trails won't mess with it. And if you're worried about drag or weight, don't be. The TagVault Mountain Bike Mount is designed with performance in mind — light, aerodynamic, and built to last. For just $19.99, keeping your bike safe is kind of a no-brainer. You can grab the Mountain Bike mount directly from Elevation Lab or Amazon, and if you're thinking of gifting one (or just hoarding a few), there are discounts for multi-pack purchases too.
Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag Dog Collar Mount
As a brand known for durable products that do what they promise, Elevation Lab has earned the trust of its customers and appears again on this list with a dog collar mount. Tracking your pets with an AirTag is one of the best tricks every AirTag user should know, and the TagVault Dog Collar Mount is exactly what you need to keep your beloved pet-friends safe. You can attach it to dog collars or harnesses using the provided machined stainless screws that hold your AirTag securely in place — no dangling, no fuss, complete comfort.
Thanks to its IP69 waterproof rating, you don't have to worry about your AirTag going bust if your dog splashes into the pool. If you have trouble spotting your pet in the dark, there's also a Glow-in-the-Dark special edition case. The backplate is made from unbreakable ballistic Nylon6 polyamid — so it's going to take quite some serious effort to break it down.
The TagVault Dog Collar Mount is recommended for pets over 10 lbs, and the self-piercing screws work with collars up to 0.2 inch thick. So unless your pet's rocking some ridiculously chunky collar, you're good to go. It's available for $19.99 on the Elevation Lab store and Amazon — and here's the cherry on top: It comes with an unconditional lifetime guarantee. Yup, Elevation Lab backs it for life, which means more peace of mind for you (and fewer lost AirTags for your furry friend).
Ridge Wallet
A wallet is one of the many useful places to stick an Apple AirTag, and an AirTag-compatible Ridge wallet is so massively popular that more than 21,500 users have rated it 4.5 on Amazon in Men's Business Card Cases. The Ridge Wallet is a super sleek card wallet — and as the Gen Z crowd would say, anyone who owns one has got some real good rizz. It holds up to 12 cards — a field day for anyone who doesn't carry cash anymore, which is basically everyone — just tap and go. Since wallets can be targets for NFC wireless theft, Ridge Wallets come with RFID-blocking tech to keep your cards safe. If you want to use an AirTag with it, you'll need to grab a separate attachment that also doubles as a cash strap.
Ridge Wallets come in a wide range of colors, illustrated patterns, and metallic finishes. There are even MagSafe variants to level up the convenience. The AirTag accessories are available in six different styles, so you can choose one that fits your vibe. Ridge Wallets start at around $45, and the AirTag attachments start at $20. It's quite a hefty amount, but judging by the way it sells and the appreciative reviews still pouring in, it's well worth it. She's not cheap, but she's an experience.
Belkin Secure Holder with Wire Cable
Belkin is known as one of the top third-party brands for Apple accessories, with a lineup that includes everything from chargers and cases to power banks and even AirTag gear. While AirTags make it super easy to keep tabs on your stuff, they can still get swiped or go missing. The Belkin Secure Holder with Wire Cable is a handy little cover for your AirTag that helps you use it without stressing about it getting stolen or slipping off.
The holder comes with a double-braided wire cable and an Allen key lock that attaches securely to your luggage, pet collars, backpacks, or keys. The open design with raised edges protects your AirTag from scratches without covering up any personalized engravings, which makes it a great choice for travelers who want to keep their AirTags looking good. Just a heads-up, though: This case may be extremely secure, but it isn't invincible. It can still be cut with pliers or a sharp knife.
The Belkin Secure Holder with Wire Cable AirTag case is available on the official Belkin store with a two-year warranty for just $19.99 and has a 4.7 rating on Amazon. It's a must-buy for anyone wanting to use their AirTags durably for a long time to come.
How we chose the best third-party AirTag accessories
With so many AirTag accessories flooding the market, it's easy to get overwhelmed figuring out which ones are actually worth purchasing. For this article, we curated a list of third-party accessories from trusted brands that are innovative, reliable, and highly rated on Amazon. We also made sure to cover a wide range of use cases and price points — from pet owners and professional cyclists to everyday budget-friendly options and premium smart wallets.