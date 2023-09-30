5 Of The Best iPhone 15 Pro Max Cases Available Right Now
So you're about to pick up the new iPhone 15 Pro Max for $1,199, or perhaps even more if you select a higher-storage variant. When spending that much money, it's important to think about the protective case you want to buy.
Getting a case is like getting insurance for your iPhone, only cheaper. It protects the phone from damage from drops, especially the front screen and the rear glass panel, which are relatively expensive to repair.
However, in a market with hundreds of different types of smartphone cases, choosing a case could be more complicated than you think. To save you the trouble of going through several listings, we've compiled a list of the five best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases available right now.
We've included some of the most popular and highly-rated cases to ensure this list has something for everyone. There's a clear case, a silicone case, one that enhances your grip, a rugged case, and a designer case.
ESR Classic Hybrid
If you're looking for a clear case to flaunt your new iPhone 15 Pro Max, the $27.99 ESR Classic Hybrid is the way to go. It's a simple, no-nonsense, transparent case that protects while preserving the look and feel of your iPhone.
Weighing just 37 grams and measuring 1.6 millimeters in thickness, it doesn't add too much bulk to your iPhone, and neither feels flimsy. The raised edges around the screen and camera cutout protect your phone against scratches. At the same time, the case provides military-grade protection for drops from up to 4-feet.
The ESR Classic Hybrid supports MagSafe charging and features powerful magnets that provide a strong magnetic lock so your iPhone stays in place on a vertical charging dock. You can even use MagSafe accessories along with the case. Last but not least, the company claims that the case resists turning yellow.
Moreover, the ESR clear case offers great value for your money. Apart from the clear variant, the case is also available in two more finishes, including clear black and frosted black, if you want to try them.
Caseology Nano Pop Mag
If you wish to add style to your iPhone 15 Pro Max, consider the Caseology Nano Pop Mag silicone case. The most unique aspect of this product is its dual-tone design across all six colors, including blueberry navy, black sesame, avo green, grape purple, burgundy bean, and magenta lychee.
The case has a soft silicone exterior and a textured side for a comfortable grip. At just 30 grams, it doesn't add too much weight to your iPhone. Caseology also claims the case remains lint and dust-free, which isn't true for other silicone cases. Around the screen and the camera module, you get 1.2-millimeter and 0.5-millimeter raised bezels, respectively.
Under the soft silicone surface, there's a layer of TPU, and together, these layers provide military-grade protection from a height of 4-feet. It is also compatible with MagSafe accessories, including chargers, wallets, and power docks. To sum up, the Caseology Nano Pop Mag gives your iPhone a minimal yet fun finish. It's available on Amazon for $18.99.
Speck Presidio 2 Grip Case
Next up on the list is a feature-packed grip case that will prevent your iPhone 15 Pro Max from slipping out of your hand. We're talking about the $49.95 Speck Presidio 2 Grip Case, available in four colors: coastal blue, soft lilac, spring purple, and black. All the cases have a dual-tone design wherein the body's color complements the camera module protector.
The case provides a soft-touch finish for comfort, with several grooves on the back that improve your grip. In addition to an exceptional grip, the case provides drop protection up to 13 feet. You also get raised bezels around the screen and the camera.
An array of magnets underneath the exterior makes the product compatible with MagSafe accessories. Additionally, the company claims that it resists bacteria growth up to 99% for a cleaner surface. Between the clear and grip cases, we recommend the latter if your mobile phone frequently slips out of your hand and you want some additional drop protection.
Otterbox Defender Series
If you want the absolute best protection for your iPhone 15 Pro Max, get the $64.95 Otterbox Defenders Series case. It offers four different attachments that, once you assemble, will sheathe your iPhone from all sides. It is available in five finishes: black, realtree blaze edge, baby blue jeans, mountain majesty, and forest ranger.
First, a polycarbonate shell houses the phone from the back, and a protective ring covers the screen's edges. Then, apply the synthetic rubber covering on top, improving grip. These layers guard your iPhone from drops, scrapes, and bumps.
You also get a holster that doubles as a belt clip or a kickstand and a port cover that blocks dirt and dust. With the Defender Series case, your iPhone can survive five times as many drops as the military standard. Further, the camera and screen lips keep the lenses and display hovering over a subject, preventing scratches.
The case adds heft to your iPhone, as it weighs 131.22 grams. Further, it doesn't look as pretty as other options on this list. While the case supports regular wireless charging, you would have to give up MagSafe charging. Nonetheless, if you have a past with terrible iPhone drops down the staircase or on the road, this is the case to buy.
Casetify Bounce
If you're looking for even better protection and don't mind protruding rubber sections on all corners, the $90 Bounce Case from Casetify is the way to go. It provides up to six times more drop protection than military standards (up to 21.3 feet). Further, the case supports wireless charging and is compatible with MagSafe chargers. This one also offers raised bezels for added screen protection like other cases.
Apart from high protection standards, the Casetify Bounce Case comes in various quirky finishes. You can select from a case with a bold gradient back to one with wavy line patterns or colorful circles. You can even customize your case by adding your name, the font style/layout, and selecting the design of the back panel. Moreover, the Bounce Case lets you highlight your personality by getting a unique case.
If you wish to take things to the next level, look at the $110 Ultra Bounce Case, which provides 10 times more drop protection than military grade (up to 32.8 feet) and has an integrated camera lens protector.