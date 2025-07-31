Is There A Difference Between Cheap & Expensive Smartwatches, Besides Price?

With a worldwide market share of nearly 30%, the Apple Watch is easily the most recognizable smartwatch you can grab. Though cumulative improvements over the years and the inclusion of industry-leading fitness tracking features have played a massive role, it's easier to attribute its success to the fact that the iPhone is also the most popular smartphone in several countries, and the Apple Watch then becomes an almost no-brainer when one looks for a wearable accessory that works best with their phone.

In our review of the Apple Watch Series 10, we appreciated the device's sleek design, comprehensive health sensors, and improved charging speeds. That said, the Apple Watch isn't the most affordable option, starting at $399 — with a trimmed-down SE version retailing at $249. This leaves stiff competition in the sub-$200 segment, where you have a healthy variety of budget-friendly Apple Watch alternatives to choose from.

When shopping for cheaper options, it's understandable that you may have to compromise on aspects like build quality, ecosystem perks, or cutting-edge health tracking features. However, there's a baseline that must be met for a device to be classified as a smartwatch — something that can properly act as an accessory to your phone and complement it. Fortunately, cheaper doesn't always mean exponentially worse, especially given the many brands that specialize in budget-oriented smartwatches. Choosing between an expensive and a cheaper smartwatch is a complex decision, one that ultimately depends on your specific needs.